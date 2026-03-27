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HomeTechnologyClaude Down Again? Users Flag Login Failures And Platform Errors

Claude Down Again? Users Flag Login Failures And Platform Errors

Anthropic's Claude is facing an outage with reports climbing on Downdetector. Users on X are venting hard, and the silence from the company is only making things worse.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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Claude Down: Something seems off with Claude today, and users are quickly noticing the disruption. The AI assistant, which many depend on for daily tasks, is currently facing an outage. People trying to access it are running into errors, turning what should be a smooth experience into a frustrating one. As complaints started piling up, it became clear that this was not just a minor glitch. 

With reports steadily increasing, users are now left wondering what exactly went wrong and how long it will take before things return to normal.

What Issues Are Users Facing As Claude Goes Down Again?

According to Downdetector, around 100 reports have already been logged, and the numbers continue to rise. Most users are facing problems accessing the platform, with responses either delayed or not loading at all. 

Claude Down Again? Users Flag Login Failures And Platform Errors

Many have taken to X to share their frustration, with several posts about the outage gaining attention. A common concern being raised is the growing frequency of such disruptions.

Notably, Claude experienced a similar outage just 10 days ago, which has added to user concerns about its reliability. Despite the situation, Anthropic has not yet issued an official statement or provided any timeline for resolution.

Which Indian Cities Are Reporting Claude Outage Issues?

The outage is being reported across several major cities in India, indicating that the problem is not limited to a specific region. 

Users in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru are among those facing difficulties while using the AI assistant. This widespread impact suggests a broader technical issue rather than a local network problem. 

Claude Down Again? Users Flag Login Failures And Platform Errors

As users continue to report issues and share their experiences online, the lack of official communication has only added to the uncertainty around the situation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening with Claude?

Claude is currently experiencing an outage, with users encountering errors and an inability to access the platform. Responses are either delayed or not loading at all.

How many users are affected by the Claude outage?

Downdetector has logged around 100 reports, and the number is continuing to increase. This indicates a significant number of users are experiencing issues.

Is this the first time Claude has gone down recently?

No, this is not the first outage. Claude experienced a similar disruption just 10 days ago, which is raising concerns about its reliability among users.

Which Indian cities are affected by the Claude outage?

The outage is impacting users in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The issue appears to be widespread across major Indian cities.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
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TECHNOLOGY Claude
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