Claude Down Again? Users Flag Login Failures And Platform Errors

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Claude Down: Something seems off with Claude today, and users are quickly noticing the disruption. The AI assistant, which many depend on for daily tasks, is currently facing an outage. People trying to access it are running into errors, turning what should be a smooth experience into a frustrating one. As complaints started piling up, it became clear that this was not just a minor glitch.

With reports steadily increasing, users are now left wondering what exactly went wrong and how long it will take before things return to normal.

What Issues Are Users Facing As Claude Goes Down Again?

According to Downdetector, around 100 reports have already been logged, and the numbers continue to rise. Most users are facing problems accessing the platform, with responses either delayed or not loading at all.

Many have taken to X to share their frustration, with several posts about the outage gaining attention. A common concern being raised is the growing frequency of such disruptions.

Lol Claude Code is down :) pic.twitter.com/l0piR8R8ZI — Abhisek Omkar Prasad (@AbhisekOmkar) March 27, 2026

What am I supposed to do when claude is down — Yu (@gdiwowns) March 27, 2026

lmao all the vibecoders are panicking right now with Claude down and I'm chillin debugging my app manually rn — justmazz_ (@justmazz_) March 27, 2026

Why is Claude overloaded/down almost every day? It’s annoying, considering it’s not cheap



Feels like Anthropic can’t keep up with demand yet — Sanidhya (@sanidhyatwt) March 27, 2026

Not only claude quota runs out, but also when it went down like now. Like Figma back to early days ~~~ — Rafli (@0xRafli) March 27, 2026

Notably, Claude experienced a similar outage just 10 days ago, which has added to user concerns about its reliability. Despite the situation, Anthropic has not yet issued an official statement or provided any timeline for resolution.

Which Indian Cities Are Reporting Claude Outage Issues?

The outage is being reported across several major cities in India, indicating that the problem is not limited to a specific region.

Users in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru are among those facing difficulties while using the AI assistant. This widespread impact suggests a broader technical issue rather than a local network problem.

As users continue to report issues and share their experiences online, the lack of official communication has only added to the uncertainty around the situation.