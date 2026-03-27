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HomeTechnologyIs Instagram Down For You Too? Over 100 Reports Already Filed

Is Instagram Down For You Too? Over 100 Reports Already Filed

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 12:33 PM (IST)

Instagram Down: Instagram is currently down, leaving users frustrated and unable to access the platform. According to Downdetector, the outage has garnered over 100 reports, with users struggling to load feeds, stories, and reels. As the issue persists, X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with posts from users venting about the disruption.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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