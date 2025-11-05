Airtel Vs Jio Vs Vi: Same Rs 349 Plan, Completely Different Benefits; Choose From The Best

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Choosing the right recharge plan can be confusing because Airtel, Jio, and Vi all offer plans in the same price range. But each plan gives different benefits. Some give OTT apps, some give night data, and others focus on simple calling and internet. So, if you are planning to recharge your phone this month, here is a very easy and clear comparison of the Rs 349 range daily data plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi.

This will help you pick the plan that matches how you use your phone every day.

Airtel Rs 349 Plan: What You Get

The Airtel Rs 349 plan gives 1.5GB data every day for 28 days. You also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. If you live in a 5G area and have a 5G phone, you also get unlimited 5G data.

This plan is good for people who like watching shows and listening to music, because it includes:

Airtel Xstream Play Premium (access to 22+ OTT apps)

6 months of Apple Music

1 year of Perplexity Pro

Wynk Music Premium

So, Airtel offers the most entertainment benefits in this price range.

Jio Rs 299 & Rs 329 Plans: What You Get

The Jio Rs 299 plan also gives 1.5GB/day for 28 days, with unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. You also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. If you have a 5G phone in a 5G area, you get unlimited 5G data on this plan.

The Rs 329 Jio plan is the same, but it adds JioSaavn Pro for ad-free music.

After your daily data finishes, the internet becomes very slow (64 Kbps).

Vi Rs 349 Plan: What You Get

The Vi plan feels like a blessing to creators. While Airtel and Jio have a stiff data limit, Vi not only gives you 1.5GB/day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS/day, but there are extra perks like:

Binge All Night (Unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM)

Weekend Data Rollover (Use unused data on weekends)

Data Backup (2GB extra/month)

Unlimited 5G data for eligible users

Airtel Vs Jio Vs Vi: Which Plan Should You Choose?

If you watch shows and listen to music, Airtel Rs 349 is the best.

If you want a simple plan with 5G, Jio Rs 299 is best.

If you use a lot of data, especially at night, Vi Rs 349 is best.

Always choose a plan based on your daily habits, not just the price.