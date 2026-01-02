Hate Recharging Your Phone Every Month? Check One-Year Plans From Jio, Airtel & Vi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyHate Recharging Your Phone Every Month? Check One-Year Plans From Jio, Airtel & Vi

Monthly recharges are becoming a headache as inactive SIMs risk disconnection. Jio, Airtel and Vi now offer one-year plans with daily data, unlimited calling and added benefits.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The days of keeping a mobile number active without regular recharges are clearly behind us. Today, if a SIM stays inactive for long time, telecom companies can disconnect it and reassign the number within 90 days. Because of this rule, many users feel stressed about frequent validity recharges. To reduce this problem, telecom operators now offer annual recharge plans.

These long-term plans allow users to stay worry-free for an entire year and reduce the need for repeated recharges, making them a practical option for regular mobile users.

Jio Annual Recharge Plans With One-Year Validity

Jio offers two annual plans priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 3,599. The Rs 3,999 plan provides unlimited 5G data along with 2.5GB high-speed data per day. Users also get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 365 days. This plan includes added benefits such as FanCode access, a three-month JioHotstar subscription, and an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription.

The Rs 3,599 Jio annual plan offers the same core benefits. Subscribers get unlimited 5G data, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and one-year validity. The only difference between the two plans is that the FanCode subscription is not included in the lower-priced option.

Airtel Annual Recharge Plans For Long-Term Users

Airtel also provides two-year plans at Rs 3,999 and Rs 3,599. The Rs 3,999 Airtel annual plan includes unlimited 5G data, 2.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 365 days. Along with this, users receive a one-year JioHotstar subscription and access to Perplexity Pro.

The Rs 3,599 Airtel plan offers unlimited 5G data with 2GB daily data. It also includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and one-year validity. In this plan, Perplexity Pro is the only bundled subscription benefit.

Vi Annual Recharge Plans & Extra Data Benefits

Vodafone Idea offers two annual plans priced at Rs 3,599 and Rs 3,799. The Rs 3,599 plan provides unlimited 5G data, 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 365 days validity. Additional benefits include unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 AM, weekend data rollover, and 2GB backup data every month.

The Rs 3,799 Vi annual plan includes all these features and adds a one-year Prime Lite subscription as an extra benefit.

Overall, these annual plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi are designed for users who want long-term validity without the hassle of frequent recharges. The final choice depends on which data benefits and bundled subscriptions matter most to the user.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
