Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyBharat Taxi App Launches Today: Here’s How You Can Book Your First Ride

Bharat Taxi App Launches Today: Here’s How You Can Book Your First Ride

The new Bharat Taxi app is now live in Delhi-NCR. Users can download, sign up, select ride type and book like other cab apps, with verified drivers and built-in safety support.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bharat Taxi Launch: India’s cab-hailing market is seeing a new entry with the launch of Bharat Taxi in New Delhi today. The platform follows a cooperative-based model and is being introduced with support from the Ministry of Cooperation. Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the app at 3 pm in Delhi-NCR. Unlike private ride apps, this service is structured around a driver-owned cooperative system. 

Officials say the goal is to change how drivers are paid and managed. The service will begin in Delhi-NCR and may expand to other cities later.

What Is Bharat Taxi Cooperative Cab Service?

Bharat Taxi is a ride-hailing app that operates under a cooperative structure instead of a private company model. It is run by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. 

The platform is supported by people linked to the cooperative sector, not directly owned by the central government.

Under this system, drivers are members of the cooperative. Each driver, referred to as a Sarathi, holds shares in the organisation. 

The platform does not deduct a commission from each ride. Instead, drivers are required to pay a fixed daily usage fee to access the app.

The cooperative model is being presented as an alternative to aggregator-based cab services. The focus is on shared ownership and fixed platform charges rather than percentage-based cuts per trip. The app had an earlier pilot run in parts of Delhi and Gujarat before the full launch.

How To Book A Ride On The Bharat Taxi App

The Bharat Taxi app works in a similar way to other ride-booking apps. Users need to download the app, register using a mobile number, and enable location access. After signing in, they can enter pickup and drop points and view available vehicle options.

The app includes different ride categories such as AC cars, non-AC cars, larger vehicles, autos, and bike taxis. Payment and booking flow follow standard in-app steps. 

The platform also lists safety measures like driver verification, a support helpline, and complaint booths set up with Delhi Police support. More rollout phases are expected after the Delhi-NCR launch.

 

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bharat Taxi and its business model?

Bharat Taxi is a new ride-hailing app launched in New Delhi. It operates on a cooperative model where drivers are members and shareholders, rather than a private company.

How is Bharat Taxi different from other cab-hailing services?

Bharat Taxi uses a cooperative structure with drivers as owners, unlike private apps that deduct commissions. Drivers pay a fixed daily fee instead.

Who is launching Bharat Taxi and when?

Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the Bharat Taxi app in Delhi-NCR today at 3 pm. The initiative has support from the Ministry of Cooperation.

How can I book a ride using the Bharat Taxi app?

You can book a ride by downloading the app, registering, and entering your pickup and drop-off locations. The app offers various vehicle categories and standard booking procedures.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Business TECHNOLOGY Bharat Taxi App Bharat Taxi Launch Online Cab Booking Bharat Taxi App Download Bharat Taxi Booking Guide New Taxi App India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
India
Gas Tanker Crash Chokes Mumbai–Pune Expressway For 27 Hours; Industrialist Flies Out In Helicopter
Gas Tanker Crash Chokes Mumbai–Pune Expressway For 27 Hours; Industrialist Flies Out In Helicopter
India
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad News: Triple Suicide, Sisters’ Death Linked to Korean Dramas & Mobile Game Pressure
Breaking News: AAP MP Highlights Alarming Rise in Missing Children in Delhi and Across India
Breaking News: Rajya Sabha Witnesses Walkout as Opposition Protests Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Silence
Rajya Sabha Live: Leader of House Defends PM, Rejects Opposition Claims Over Lok Sabha Debate Row
Breaking News: Government Rejects ‘Democracy in Danger’ Charge, Says PM Ready for Debate Anytime
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget