Bharat Taxi App Launches Today: Here’s How You Can Book Your First Ride

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom



Bharat Taxi Launch: India’s cab-hailing market is seeing a new entry with the launch of Bharat Taxi in New Delhi today. The platform follows a cooperative-based model and is being introduced with support from the Ministry of Cooperation. Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the app at 3 pm in Delhi-NCR. Unlike private ride apps, this service is structured around a driver-owned cooperative system.

Officials say the goal is to change how drivers are paid and managed. The service will begin in Delhi-NCR and may expand to other cities later.

What Is Bharat Taxi Cooperative Cab Service?

Bharat Taxi is a ride-hailing app that operates under a cooperative structure instead of a private company model. It is run by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited.

The platform is supported by people linked to the cooperative sector, not directly owned by the central government.

Under this system, drivers are members of the cooperative. Each driver, referred to as a Sarathi, holds shares in the organisation.

The platform does not deduct a commission from each ride. Instead, drivers are required to pay a fixed daily usage fee to access the app.

The cooperative model is being presented as an alternative to aggregator-based cab services. The focus is on shared ownership and fixed platform charges rather than percentage-based cuts per trip. The app had an earlier pilot run in parts of Delhi and Gujarat before the full launch.

How To Book A Ride On The Bharat Taxi App

The Bharat Taxi app works in a similar way to other ride-booking apps. Users need to download the app, register using a mobile number, and enable location access. After signing in, they can enter pickup and drop points and view available vehicle options.

The app includes different ride categories such as AC cars, non-AC cars, larger vehicles, autos, and bike taxis. Payment and booking flow follow standard in-app steps.

The platform also lists safety measures like driver verification, a support helpline, and complaint booths set up with Delhi Police support. More rollout phases are expected after the Delhi-NCR launch.