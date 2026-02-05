Bharat Taxi is a new ride-hailing app launched in New Delhi. It operates on a cooperative model where drivers are members and shareholders, rather than a private company.
Bharat Taxi App Launches Today: Here’s How You Can Book Your First Ride
The new Bharat Taxi app is now live in Delhi-NCR. Users can download, sign up, select ride type and book like other cab apps, with verified drivers and built-in safety support.
Bharat Taxi Launch: India’s cab-hailing market is seeing a new entry with the launch of Bharat Taxi in New Delhi today. The platform follows a cooperative-based model and is being introduced with support from the Ministry of Cooperation. Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the app at 3 pm in Delhi-NCR. Unlike private ride apps, this service is structured around a driver-owned cooperative system.
Officials say the goal is to change how drivers are paid and managed. The service will begin in Delhi-NCR and may expand to other cities later.
What Is Bharat Taxi Cooperative Cab Service?
Bharat Taxi is a ride-hailing app that operates under a cooperative structure instead of a private company model. It is run by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited.
The platform is supported by people linked to the cooperative sector, not directly owned by the central government.
Under this system, drivers are members of the cooperative. Each driver, referred to as a Sarathi, holds shares in the organisation.
The platform does not deduct a commission from each ride. Instead, drivers are required to pay a fixed daily usage fee to access the app.
The cooperative model is being presented as an alternative to aggregator-based cab services. The focus is on shared ownership and fixed platform charges rather than percentage-based cuts per trip. The app had an earlier pilot run in parts of Delhi and Gujarat before the full launch.
How To Book A Ride On The Bharat Taxi App
The Bharat Taxi app works in a similar way to other ride-booking apps. Users need to download the app, register using a mobile number, and enable location access. After signing in, they can enter pickup and drop points and view available vehicle options.
The app includes different ride categories such as AC cars, non-AC cars, larger vehicles, autos, and bike taxis. Payment and booking flow follow standard in-app steps.
The platform also lists safety measures like driver verification, a support helpline, and complaint booths set up with Delhi Police support. More rollout phases are expected after the Delhi-NCR launch.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Bharat Taxi and its business model?
How is Bharat Taxi different from other cab-hailing services?
Bharat Taxi uses a cooperative structure with drivers as owners, unlike private apps that deduct commissions. Drivers pay a fixed daily fee instead.
Who is launching Bharat Taxi and when?
Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the Bharat Taxi app in Delhi-NCR today at 3 pm. The initiative has support from the Ministry of Cooperation.
How can I book a ride using the Bharat Taxi app?
You can book a ride by downloading the app, registering, and entering your pickup and drop-off locations. The app offers various vehicle categories and standard booking procedures.