Which City Will Get Bharat Taxi App First? Everything You Need To Know

HomeTechnologyWhich City Will Get Bharat Taxi App First? Everything You Need To Know

The government-backed Bharat Taxi app launches on January 1, promising zero commission and transparent fares. Here's everything you need to know.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s crowded ride-hailing market is set for a government-backed disruption as the Bharat Taxi App prepares to make its debut on January 1. The new platform, operated by Shahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, is being positioned as a driver-friendly and passenger-first alternative to private aggregators that currently dominate the space.

For years, commuters across Indian cities have relied largely on a handful of app-based services, often facing complaints over surge pricing, opaque charges and driver dissatisfaction. The Union Government says Bharat Taxi has been developed to address these pain points by introducing a zero-commission structure, aimed at creating a more balanced ecosystem for both riders and drivers.

Delhi To Lead Bharat Taxi National Rollout

The service will go live nationwide, but Delhi will be the first city to experience the new platform from January 1. Users in the capital will be able to book cabs, auto rickshaws and bikes through the app, bringing it on par with existing ride-hailing platforms in terms of choice and convenience.

Officials associated with the rollout say the Delhi launch will serve as a test bed before the platform expands aggressively to other urban centres. The broader plan is to gradually build a pan-India presence, offering commuters a government-backed alternative in cities where private aggregators have so far held near-total control.

How Users Can Register & Book Rides On Bharat Taxi

To start using the Bharat Taxi App, users will need to register and log in for authentication. Once signed in, the booking flow follows a familiar structure that most app-based commuters are already used to.

Passengers will be able to enter their pick-up and drop locations, select their preferred mode of transport, choose the nearest available pick-up point and then track their ride in real time from the moment it begins until it ends. The process has been intentionally kept similar to existing platforms to reduce the learning curve for first-time users.

What Makes Bharat Taxi Different

While the user interface may feel familiar, the operational model is designed to stand apart. The platform is being promoted on the promise of transparent pricing, minimal hidden charges and a driver-first approach. The zero-commission model means drivers are expected to retain a significantly higher share of their earnings compared to private aggregators.

According to available details, drivers will receive up to 80 per cent of the fare directly, with their earnings settled through a monthly credit system. The government believes this structure could encourage more drivers to join the platform and reduce disputes over commissions and deductions.

Language Access, Support & Safety Measures

To make the app accessible to a wider audience, Bharat Taxi is expected to offer support for multiple Indian languages. This move is aimed at helping users across regions navigate the platform more easily. In addition, a 24×7 customer support system is planned to handle ride-related concerns.

On the safety front, the app will be integrated with the Delhi Police and other relevant agencies. Drivers will undergo verification before onboarding, and passengers will be able to share their ride details with trusted contacts, mirroring the safety features offered by established platforms.

With its government backing, zero-commission promise and focus on transparency, Bharat Taxi enters the market at a time when both commuters and drivers are increasingly vocal about the need for fairer, more predictable ride-hailing systems. Whether it can dent the dominance of private players will become clearer once the wheels start rolling in Delhi from January 1.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Bharat Taxi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bharat Taxi App?

Bharat Taxi App is a new government-backed ride-hailing platform designed to be driver-friendly and passenger-first. It aims to offer a more balanced ecosystem by addressing issues like surge pricing and opaque charges.

When and where will Bharat Taxi App launch?

Bharat Taxi App will launch nationwide on January 1, with Delhi being the first city to experience the service. It will be available for booking cabs, auto rickshaws, and bikes.

How does Bharat Taxi App benefit drivers?

Bharat Taxi App features a zero-commission structure, meaning drivers are expected to retain a significantly higher share of their earnings. Drivers will receive up to 80 per cent of the fare directly.

How can I use the Bharat Taxi App to book a ride?

Users need to register and log in to the app. Once signed in, you can enter pick-up and drop locations, select your preferred transport mode, choose a pick-up point, and track your ride in real time.

What safety features does Bharat Taxi App offer?

The app will integrate with the Delhi Police and other agencies. Drivers will be verified, and passengers can share ride details with trusted contacts for safety.

