HomeTechnologyGovt-Backed Bharat Taxi App Goes Live In Delhi, But It Barely Works

Despite its official launch, the Bharat Taxi app fails basic cab booking needs, with no instant rides, limited options and multiple glitches that leave users stuck at every step.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bharat Taxi app was launched today and was introduced by Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah as a new, government-backed cab service. After the launch, I tested the app myself to see how it performs for real users. Based on that hands-on use, the experience was clearly disappointing. The app is live, but it is far from functional in its current state. 

Several basic cab booking features are either missing or not working, and the overall experience feels unfinished from the very first step.

Bharat Taxi App Experience After Launch

The biggest issue with the Bharat Taxi app is that there is no option to book an instant cab. You cannot request a ride for immediate travel, which is a core feature of any cab service. This alone makes the app unusable for most people.

Even when trying other options like rentals or outstation travel, nothing is available. The app shows these categories, but no cabs can actually be booked under them. Airport travel is listed as a service, but that also fails in practice. When selecting pickup or drop locations, the app does not accept most Delhi locations, which makes airport bookings impossible to complete.


Govt-Backed Bharat Taxi App Goes Live In Delhi, But It Barely Works

(Screenshots from the app~Bharat Taxi)

The booking options are extremely limited. The app only allows hourly rentals with a minimum booking of four hours, interstate travel, and airport transit. There is no option for local city rides at all. For short trips, daily commuting, or urgent travel, the app offers no solution.

Overall, the app shows multiple services on the screen, but none of them work properly. Every booking attempt hits a dead end at some stage, making it clear that the service is not ready for regular users.

Bharat Taxi App Issues & User Feedback

Problems start early in the user journey. Even the login process is poorly designed. While entering the OTP, if a wrong digit is typed, pressing backspace does not remove the previous number properly. This forces users to restart the login process, which is frustrating for such a basic step.



Govt-Backed Bharat Taxi App Goes Live In Delhi, But It Barely Works(User Reviews From Playstore~ Bharat Taxi)

User feedback on the Play Store reflects the same issues. The Bharat Taxi app currently has a low rating of 2.8. Many users have left negative comments about the confusing UI, broken features, and overall poor experience. Several reviews describe the app as incomplete and disappointing.

At present, Bharat Taxi may be officially launched, but it is not usable in real-world conditions. The app needs serious fixes before it can function as a reliable cab service.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
