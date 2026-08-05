India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTechnologyApple Kicks Off Retail Employee Lottery For Key September Product Launch

Apple Kicks Off Retail Employee Lottery For Key September Product Launch

While Apple has not disclosed the exact date, the company informed staff that the launch will take place in the first half of September.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 12:38 PM (IST)

Apple has begun preparations for its flagship September product launch by opening a lottery for retail employees in the US who want to assist at the company's annual in-person unveiling.

According to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg, selected employees will help manage queues, welcome guests, provide directions, assist with check-ins and support security operations during the event.

While Apple has not disclosed the exact date, the company informed staff that the launch will take place in the first half of September. Traditionally, Apple unveils its new iPhone lineup on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of the month. With the US Labour Day holiday falling on September 7 this year, a Wednesday event is considered a likely possibility.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Rival Incoming: MG Hector Hawk Plug-In Hybrid Debuts Soon

In the memo, Apple said it was "excited to offer US store team members the opportunity to participate in the Event Support Experience Program."

The Cupertino-based technology giant declined to comment on the development.

Apple has regularly relied on retail employees to support major product launches. However, staff who participated in this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) or last year's iPhone launch are not eligible for the upcoming programme. Employees interested in participating must submit their applications by August 8, with successful candidates to be informed by August 17.

Also Read: RBI MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%: Here's What Happens To Your Home Loan EMI

This year's September event is expected to be particularly significant as it will be the first major product showcase under incoming Chief Executive Officer John Ternus, who is set to succeed Tim Cook on September 1.

Apple is widely expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, updated Apple Watch models and several other new devices.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 05 Aug 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iphone Launch Apple Apple Launch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Apple Kicks Off Retail Employee Lottery For Key September Product Launch
Apple Kicks Off Retail Employee Lottery For Key September Product Launch
Technology
Poco M8 Power Review: Come For The 8,000mAh Battery, Stay For The AMOLED
Poco M8 Power Review: Come For The 8,000mAh Battery, Stay For The AMOLED
Technology
WhatsApp Account Locked? Meta Reviews Multiple Accounts, Restricts Access For 24 Hours
WhatsApp Account Locked? Meta Reviews Multiple Accounts, Restricts Access For 24 Hours
Technology
Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G Review: A Smartwatch For 10-Year-Olds, Reviewed By A 10-Year-Old
Sekyo Carepal Pro 4G Review: A Smartwatch For 10-Year-Olds, Reviewed By A 10-Year-Old
Advertisement

Videos

UP Election 2027: Samajwadi Party Holds Brahmin Conference in Lucknow to Strengthen Brahmin Outreach
BREAKING NEWS: Devendra Mahto Ends Hunger Strike, Continues Protest With Water Intake
Kharge Targets Government: Demands PM Modi and Amit Shah’s Reply in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Chaos: Chairman Warns Opposition Over Disruptions, Says Rules Must Be Followed
Parliament Standoff: Opposition Uproar Continues, Amit Shah’s Statement Demanded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget