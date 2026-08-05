Apple Kicks Off Retail Employee Lottery For Key September Product Launch

Apple has begun preparations for its flagship September product launch by opening a lottery for retail employees in the US who want to assist at the company's annual in-person unveiling.

According to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg, selected employees will help manage queues, welcome guests, provide directions, assist with check-ins and support security operations during the event.

While Apple has not disclosed the exact date, the company informed staff that the launch will take place in the first half of September. Traditionally, Apple unveils its new iPhone lineup on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of the month. With the US Labour Day holiday falling on September 7 this year, a Wednesday event is considered a likely possibility.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Rival Incoming: MG Hector Hawk Plug-In Hybrid Debuts Soon

In the memo, Apple said it was "excited to offer US store team members the opportunity to participate in the Event Support Experience Program."

The Cupertino-based technology giant declined to comment on the development.

Apple has regularly relied on retail employees to support major product launches. However, staff who participated in this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) or last year's iPhone launch are not eligible for the upcoming programme. Employees interested in participating must submit their applications by August 8, with successful candidates to be informed by August 17.

Also Read: RBI MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%: Here's What Happens To Your Home Loan EMI

This year's September event is expected to be particularly significant as it will be the first major product showcase under incoming Chief Executive Officer John Ternus, who is set to succeed Tim Cook on September 1.

Apple is widely expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, updated Apple Watch models and several other new devices.