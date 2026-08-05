Big Changes Likely For NEET-UG? Online Exam, Two-Session Format Under Consideration

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it is considering major reforms to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET-UG), including shifting the exam from the current pen-and-paper format to a computer-based test (CBT) and introducing a two-stage examination pattern on the lines of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the government said the proposed changes are being examined in the wake of petitions related to this year's alleged NEET paper leak. It noted that seven of the National Testing Agency's (NTA) eight major examinations are already conducted in online mode, and the possibility of holding NEET-UG, which is taken by nearly 2.2 million candidates annually, as a CBT is under active consideration.

The affidavit further stated that adopting a two-tier examination system similar to JEE Main and JEE Advanced could strengthen the security of the examination process while enabling a more comprehensive assessment of candidates' abilities. However, the government clarified that no final decision has been taken on either proposal.

Centre's Task Force For Reforms

The Centre also informed the court that it has constituted a task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to the examination system. The panel's recommendations will be taken into account before any final decision is made on restructuring the NEET-UG examination.

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Friday, August 6, the government assured the court that any significant change to the examination pattern would not be implemented abruptly. Students would be informed well in advance to ensure they have adequate time to prepare under the revised format.

The affidavit also detailed several measures introduced to improve examination security and prevent paper leaks and other irregularities. These include biometric verification for handling question papers, GPS-tracked trunks with one-time locking mechanisms for transporting exam materials, and encrypted digital question banks.

The government added that the final framework for the revamped NEET-UG examination would be decided only after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission.

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