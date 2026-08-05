Explosions Rock Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial Area; Thick Smoke Seen Amid Iran War: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Multiple explosions occurred in Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial area.

Videos showed thick smoke; Iraqi media claimed missile attack.

NASA indicated warehouse fire; no official explanation emerged.

Jebel Ali is strategic hub; UAE on heightened alert.

Multiple explosions were reported in Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial area on Tuesday night, with videos shared on social media showing thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky.

Iran's Mehr news agency, citing Emirati officials, reported that at least seven explosions occurred within a span of 20 minutes. The report also claimed that two people had been arrested for filming the incident, although the cause of the blasts remained unknown.

No official explanation had been issued by Emirati authorities at the time of reporting, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or the extent of any damage.

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Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Cause of Blasts

Iraqi media outlets claimed that the explosions were triggered by a missile attack launched from Yemen amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

However, Emirati media had not confirmed those claims or identified the cause of the incident.

NASA thermal imagery indicated that a fire had broken out at a warehouse adjacent to Jebel Ali Port that was used for fuel storage and transfer.

BREAKING: Yemen's Houthis have struck the industrial area of Jebel Ali in Dubai, UAE, per initial reports. Widespread fires and plumes of smoke over the area and multiple explosions in Dubai in the past few minutes. pic.twitter.com/eMH9ASsNeT — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) August 5, 2026

Videos Show Thick Smoke Over Jebel Ali

Videos circulating on social media showed large clouds of black smoke billowing over the Jebel Ali industrial area near residential neighbourhoods.

Residents in the nearby Al Furjan area also reported hearing multiple loud blasts around the same time, according to local media reports and eyewitness accounts.

Authorities had not released official figures on injuries or property damage.

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Strategic Port on High Alert Amid Regional Tensions

Located around 25 miles southwest of Dubai city centre, Jebel Ali is one of the UAE's most important industrial and logistics hubs. It is home to the Palm Jebel Ali development, a major free trade zone and one of the world's largest man-made harbours.

The UAE has remained on heightened alert during the ongoing regional conflict because of concerns over retaliatory attacks targeting US allies in the Gulf. However, there has been no official confirmation linking Tuesday's explosions to any military action.