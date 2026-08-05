27 Class-9 Students Allegedly Beaten By Seniors In Odisha School Hostel; FIR Registered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police complaint lodged, investigation started, notice to headmaster.

Twenty-seven class-9 students of an Odisha government-run residential school were allegedly beaten up by senior class-10 students in Rayagada district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in the hostel of the Government High School, Ravilkona, run by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backwards Classes Welfare Department.

ALSO READ: Bihar Student Protest: Police Use Water Cannons, Detain Rajesh Ram And NSUI Leaders

However, it came to light on Tuesday when the school headmaster lodged a police complaint against the senior students at Chandili police station, a police officer said.

A group of class-10 students scolded the junior students because they were late returning from the playground on Sunday. As the juniors objected, the senior group started beating them, he said.

When the junior students complained about this matter to the school authority, the class-10 students again assaulted the juniors using wooden bats, the official said.

When police personnel reached the school, the senior students had fled the spot, he added.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Schools to Introduce Anti-Drug Lessons In Curriculum, Says CM Fadnavis

Meanwhile, the department authority has started an investigation after coming to know about the incident. The Rayagada district administration has issued a showcause notice to the headmaster of the school, said a senior officer.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI