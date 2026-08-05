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English NewsEducation27 Class-9 Students Allegedly Beaten By Seniors In Odisha School Hostel; FIR Registered

27 Class-9 Students Allegedly Beaten By Seniors In Odisha School Hostel; FIR Registered

Twenty-seven Class 9 students were allegedly assaulted by Class 10 seniors at an Odisha government school. An inquiry has begun, and the headmaster has been issued a showcause notice.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
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  • Police complaint lodged, investigation started, notice to headmaster.

Twenty-seven class-9 students of an Odisha government-run residential school were allegedly beaten up by senior class-10 students in Rayagada district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in the hostel of the Government High School, Ravilkona, run by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backwards Classes Welfare Department.

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However, it came to light on Tuesday when the school headmaster lodged a police complaint against the senior students at Chandili police station, a police officer said.

A group of class-10 students scolded the junior students because they were late returning from the playground on Sunday. As the juniors objected, the senior group started beating them, he said.

When the junior students complained about this matter to the school authority, the class-10 students again assaulted the juniors using wooden bats, the official said.

When police personnel reached the school, the senior students had fled the spot, he added.

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Meanwhile, the department authority has started an investigation after coming to know about the incident. The Rayagada district administration has issued a showcause notice to the headmaster of the school, said a senior officer. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What actions have authorities taken regarding the incident?

The department authority has started an investigation into the matter. The Rayagada district administration also issued a showcause notice to the school's headmaster.

Published at : 05 Aug 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Government School School Hostel Rayagada Odisha News Class 9 Students Twenty-seven
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