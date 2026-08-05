The new MG Hector Hawk plug-in hybrid is set to launch on August 28th. More details regarding the vehicle are expected to be released closer to this date.
Mahindra XUV 7XO Rival Incoming: MG Hector Hawk Plug-In Hybrid Debuts Soon
The MG Hector Hawk will be offered in both plug-in hybrid and all-electric versions, with the PHEV claiming a 125km electric-only range ahead of its August 28 launch.
- MG Hector Hawk launches August 28th, positioned above Hector.
- New Hawk offers EV and plug-in hybrid powertrain options.
- PHEV offers 125km electric range, EV provides 530km.
MG will launch its new Hector Hawk plug in hybrid on the 28th of August. The Hector Hawk might have a similar name to the current Hector but is a flagship product placed above it.
The new Hector Hawk will come in EV and plug in hybrid form. The Hector Hawk will also be the first new car to be based on the new architecture which MG recently showed.
Powertrain and Range
The new Hector Hawk will be both an EV and a plug in hybrid where the petrol engine is specially tuned for fuel efficiency.
The Hector Hawk plug in hybrid powertrain will be of interest the most where it has a 1.5 litre engine and a 20.5kWh battery pack and an electric motor, which together generate 195hp and 230Nm.
Importantly, the car has an all-electric range of 125km which means unlike conventional hybrid cars, the Hector Hawk plug in hybrid has more electric range which is the biggest advantage with PHEV cars. You will also need to charge it unlike strong hybrid conventional cars.
The Hector Hawk EV will also get a 69.2kWh battery pack along with a 201hp, 310Nm front-mounted electric motor. Meanwhile the range comes with a claimed figure of 530km.
Features and Competition
The Hector Hawk will come with all of the usual features too including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 360 degree camera, powered tailgate and more.
The launch will mean the first compact SUV to have a plug in hybrid powertrain. Expect more details to trickle in regarding the Hector Hawk soon leading upto the launch on 28th August.
The main competition for the Hector Hawk is of course the Mahindra XUV 7XO which is one of the best selling SUVs in its class.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the MG Hector Hawk be launched?
What powertrain options will the MG Hector Hawk offer?
The MG Hector Hawk will be available as both an electric vehicle (EV) and a plug-in hybrid. The plug-in hybrid features a petrol engine specially tuned for fuel efficiency.
What is the all-electric range of the Hector Hawk plug-in hybrid?
The Hector Hawk plug-in hybrid offers an all-electric range of 125km. It combines a 1.5-liter engine with a 20.5kWh battery pack and an electric motor.
What is the claimed range for the Hector Hawk EV?
The Hector Hawk EV is equipped with a 69.2kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 530km, powered by a 201hp, 310Nm front-mounted electric motor.
What is the main competitor for the MG Hector Hawk?
The primary competition for the MG Hector Hawk is the Mahindra XUV 7XO. This model is known as one of the best-selling SUVs in its class.