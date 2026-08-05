Mahindra XUV 7XO Rival Incoming: MG Hector Hawk Plug-In Hybrid Debuts Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG Hector Hawk launches August 28th, positioned above Hector.

New Hawk offers EV and plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

PHEV offers 125km electric range, EV provides 530km.

MG will launch its new Hector Hawk plug in hybrid on the 28th of August. The Hector Hawk might have a similar name to the current Hector but is a flagship product placed above it.

The new Hector Hawk will come in EV and plug in hybrid form. The Hector Hawk will also be the first new car to be based on the new architecture which MG recently showed.

Powertrain and Range

The new Hector Hawk will be both an EV and a plug in hybrid where the petrol engine is specially tuned for fuel efficiency.

The Hector Hawk plug in hybrid powertrain will be of interest the most where it has a 1.5 litre engine and a 20.5kWh battery pack and an electric motor, which together generate 195hp and 230Nm.

Importantly, the car has an all-electric range of 125km which means unlike conventional hybrid cars, the Hector Hawk plug in hybrid has more electric range which is the biggest advantage with PHEV cars. You will also need to charge it unlike strong hybrid conventional cars.

The Hector Hawk EV will also get a 69.2kWh battery pack along with a 201hp, 310Nm front-mounted electric motor. Meanwhile the range comes with a claimed figure of 530km.





Features and Competition

The Hector Hawk will come with all of the usual features too including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 360 degree camera, powered tailgate and more.

The launch will mean the first compact SUV to have a plug in hybrid powertrain. Expect more details to trickle in regarding the Hector Hawk soon leading upto the launch on 28th August.

The main competition for the Hector Hawk is of course the Mahindra XUV 7XO which is one of the best selling SUVs in its class.