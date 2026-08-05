Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI maintained repo rate, keeping home loan EMIs stable.

Decision balances inflation and growth amidst global uncertainties.

Stability offers homebuyers predictability; future rate hikes possible.

RBI MPC August 2026: The Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent may not have come as a surprise, but it is still an important development for millions of existing and prospective homebuyers.

For borrowers, the immediate takeaway is simple: if you were expecting your home loan EMI to fall after this Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, that is unlikely to happen. Equally, there is some relief too, your EMI is also unlikely to rise because of Wednesday's policy decision.

Instead, the RBI has chosen to stay on the sidelines as it navigates a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices and inflationary risks while acknowledging that the Indian economy continues to remain resilient.

Why The RBI Chose To Wait

The central bank opted to maintain the repo rate after balancing two competing priorities: keeping inflation under control while supporting economic growth.

Alongside the status quo on rates, the RBI raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent and lowered its inflation estimate to 5 per cent from 5.1 per cent. Even so, Governor Sanjay Malhotra cautioned that renewed tensions in West Asia, volatile energy prices and weather-related risks linked to El Nino continue to pose challenges.

For borrowers, the message is one of continuity rather than change.

Will Your EMI Change?

For most borrowers, no immediate change is expected.

If your home loan is linked to the RBI's repo rate, the policy decision means your interest rate is likely to remain unchanged for now. As a result, your monthly EMI is expected to stay where it is unless your lender makes an independent revision.

However, not every home loan works the same way.

It Depends On The Type Of Home Loan You Have

Floating-Rate Loans

Borrowers with floating-rate loans linked directly to the RBI's repo rate generally see their lending rates move when the benchmark changes.

Since the repo rate has remained unchanged, these borrowers are unlikely to see any immediate change in either their EMI or loan tenure.

MCLR-Linked Loans

If your loan is linked to the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR), the impact is usually less direct.

Banks revise MCLR periodically based on their own cost of funds. Even when the RBI changes policy rates, MCLR-linked borrowers may have to wait until their bank reviews its lending rates.

Fixed-Rate Loans

Borrowers with fixed-rate home loans have little to worry about following this MPC meeting.

Their interest rate generally remains unchanged throughout the agreed tenure, irrespective of the RBI's policy decisions.

Some loans, however, begin with a fixed rate before switching to a floating-rate structure. Once that transition happens, future RBI policy decisions could start affecting repayments.

Also Read : RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged: Will Your Fixed Deposit Earn More Or Stay The Same?

Don't Forget The Reset Date

One aspect many borrowers overlook is the interest rate reset cycle.

Even if the RBI changes the repo rate, banks do not always pass it on immediately. If your loan resets annually, any change—whether a cut or a hike—may only take effect on your next scheduled reset date.

That makes it important to know not only your loan type but also the benchmark it follows and how frequently your lender reviews it.

Homebuyers Get Greater Certainty

Although the RBI did not reduce borrowing costs, experts believe the policy provides much-needed predictability for those planning to buy a home.

Amit Prakash Singh, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Urban Money, said keeping rates unchanged should help prospective buyers plan their purchases with greater confidence, as attractive home loan rates remain available and competition among lenders continues to keep financing options favourable. He expects housing demand to remain healthy, particularly among first-time buyers and buyers in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Echoing similar sentiments, Umesh Gowda H A, Chairman and Founder of Sanjeevini Group, said the RBI's decision was broadly expected given geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and renewed inflationary pressures. Stable borrowing costs provide certainty to both developers and homebuyers, allowing investment and purchase decisions to continue without disruption, he adds.

Jash Panchamia, Executive Director at Jaypee Infratech Limited, believes policy continuity should strengthen buyer confidence, particularly in the mid-income housing segment, where end-user demand has remained resilient. He noted that affordable home loan rates continue to improve affordability for many first-time buyers.

Festive Season Could Lift Housing Demand

With the festive season approaching, several industry executives believe stable interest rates could encourage more buyers to enter the market.

Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director of Saya Group, said the unchanged repo rate gives prospective buyers greater confidence while planning a long-term purchase. With home loan rates still hovering around 7.25 per cent, he believes current borrowing costs remain attractive compared with previous years. Combined with festive offers and flexible payment plans from developers, the environment could support home purchase decisions over the coming months.

Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research at Colliers India, noted the RBI's cautious stance reflects concerns over crude oil prices, inflation and global uncertainty. However, he expects stable EMIs to continue supporting demand in the affordable and mid-income housing segments, even though higher construction and labour costs may weigh on affordability.

Also Read : RBI MPC August 2026: Repo Rate Decision, Growth Outlook, Inflation Forecast - Top Highlights

Could EMIs Rise In Future?

While Wednesday's decision offers relief for borrowers, experts caution that the interest-rate cycle is far from over.

Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian, said the RBI has adopted a balanced approach amid geopolitical uncertainty, uneven monsoon conditions and inflationary pressures. He believes the current mortgage rate environment could offer buyers a limited window before any future policy tightening. If crude oil prices remain elevated and inflation gathers pace, the central bank could consider raising rates in a subsequent policy review.

The RBI's latest policy offers stability rather than immediate savings for home loan borrowers.

Before expecting any change in your monthly repayment, it is worth checking whether your loan is linked to the repo rate, MCLR or a fixed interest rate, as well as your lender's reset schedule.