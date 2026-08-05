Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI maintained repo rate; no immediate fixed deposit hike expected.

Banks set fixed deposit rates based on funding and credit demand.

RBI balanced growth, inflation; increased demand could drive future rates.

RBI MPC August 2026: The Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent may not have changed home loan EMIs, but it has also left millions of fixed deposit (FD) investors wondering whether banks could now raise deposit rates.

The short answer is: probably not immediately.

While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) chose to maintain policy continuity in its August review, banks are unlikely to revise FD interest rates overnight simply because the RBI has kept rates unchanged. Instead, deposit rates will continue to depend on banks' funding requirements, liquidity conditions and demand for credit rather than the policy announcement alone.

Why FD Investors Were Watching The MPC

Much of the focus during every RBI policy meeting falls on borrowers, particularly those with floating-rate home loans. However, savers are equally interested because monetary policy also influences returns on bank deposits.

The repo rate, the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, serves as the benchmark for lending rates across the financial system. Although it indirectly affects deposit rates, the RBI does not decide fixed deposit interest rates.

Instead, banks determine FD rates after evaluating several factors, including the cost of raising funds, competition for deposits, overall liquidity in the banking system and the pace of credit growth.

With the RBI opting to hold rates for another policy meeting, there is little immediate pressure on lenders to alter their deposit offerings.

A Stable Repo Rate Doesn't Mean Higher FD Returns

An unchanged repo rate generally provides stability rather than an automatic increase in deposit rates.

Banks typically revise FD rates when they need to attract additional deposits to fund rising loan demand. If liquidity remains comfortable and deposit mobilisation is adequate, lenders may prefer to maintain existing rates.

In other words, the RBI's decision to stay on hold does not automatically translate into better returns for fixed deposit investors.

Some banks may still tweak deposit rates over the coming months, but any such move is more likely to be driven by business requirements than by Wednesday's policy announcement.

Also Read : RBI MPC August 2026: Repo Rate Decision, Growth Outlook, Inflation Forecast - Top Highlights

Why The RBI Stayed On Hold

The central bank's decision reflects a balancing act between supporting growth and keeping inflation risks under control.

In its latest policy review, the RBI retained the repo rate at 5.25 per cent and continued with its Neutral policy stance, even as it marginally raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.7 per cent and lowered its inflation projection to 5 per cent.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra acknowledged that the domestic economy has remained resilient despite renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, volatile crude oil prices and global trade uncertainty. At the same time, the central bank cautioned that food prices, fuel costs and weather-related risks linked to El Niño continue to warrant close monitoring.

The combination of improving growth prospects and lingering inflationary risks explains why the RBI has chosen to wait for more clarity before making any changes to policy rates.

Can FD Rates Still Increase?

Yes, but not necessarily because of the RBI's latest decision.

If loan demand accelerates during the festive season or banks require additional deposits to support credit growth, some lenders could offer higher FD rates to attract savers.

Conversely, if liquidity remains comfortable and banks have sufficient deposits, rates are likely to remain broadly stable.

The RBI itself noted that liquidity in the banking system continues to remain in surplus, while credit growth has remained robust across sectors.

Experts See Stability, Not A Surge In Deposit Rates

Market participants believe the RBI's latest move brings continuity rather than signalling a fresh interest-rate cycle.

Saurabh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Stable Money, said the unchanged repo rate offers greater certainty for fixed-income investors. According to him, the current rate environment remains favourable for savers looking to lock in fixed deposits that offer predictable, relatively low-risk returns. He also believes policy stability supports the bond market, allowing investors to diversify their fixed-income exposure.

As Jain noted, "This is a good time to build a balanced fixed-income portfolio" by combining fixed deposits with high-quality bonds across different maturities.

Industry experts also believe the policy decision is positive for the broader financial ecosystem.

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India, described the RBI's decision as a calibrated response to inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty. He said policy continuity should strengthen confidence among consumers, businesses and investors while supporting demand across the real estate sector.

Also Read : RBI Upgrades FY27 GDP Forecast, Cuts Inflation Outlook: What It Means For India's Economy

What Should FD Investors Do Now?

For depositors, the latest MPC decision means there is no immediate reason to expect a broad-based increase in fixed deposit returns.

Instead of waiting for banks to revise rates, investors may find it worthwhile to compare FD offerings across lenders, particularly smaller banks that occasionally offer higher rates to strengthen their deposit base. Those looking to build a fixed-income portfolio may also consider diversifying across products rather than relying solely on traditional deposits.