That Peace Sign In Your Selfie Could Let Someone Steal Your Fingerprints

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AI tools now extract fingerprint data from casual photo selfies.

Expert showed extraction from celebrity peace sign photo demonstration.

Permanent biometrics risk irreversible identity theft, financial loss.

That peace sign you flash in photos might be giving away more than you think. Security researchers are warning that AI tools can now extract fingerprint data from casual selfies, turning an everyday pose into a potential biometric security risk. The concern is not theoretical. A recent demonstration on a Chinese workplace reality show showed just how easy the process has become, with a security expert pulling usable fingerprint data from a celebrity's photo in real time.

As AI tools grow more capable, even low-resolution images taken from a distance could be enough for a bad actor to steal your identity.

How Can AI Extract Fingerprints From A Selfie?

Security expert Li Chang demonstrated the risk on a Chinese workplace reality show last month, using a celebrity's peace sign selfie to show how much fingerprint data is embedded in a standard photo, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

"If the pads of the fingers are directly exposed towards the camera and photographed from within about 1.5m of the lens, there is a high possibility that fingerprint information can be extracted relatively clearly," Li said during the show, adding that photos taken from 1.5m to 3m away could still reveal roughly half of the fingerprint details.

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Li used photo-editing and AI-enhancement tools to sharpen fingerprints that appeared blurry to the naked eye, turning low-resolution smudges into detailed, usable biometric data.

He warned that because permanent biometric identifiers like fingerprints and facial data cannot be changed, a data breach could lead to irreversible identity theft and financial losses.

Why Is AI-Powered Hacking Becoming A Bigger Threat?

The fingerprint risk is part of a much broader pattern. Findings from Google's threat intelligence group revealed that AI-powered hacking has scaled into an industrial-level threat within just three months.

Criminal groups and state-linked actors from China, North Korea, and Russia have been using commercially available AI models to refine and expand their attacks.

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"Threat actors are using AI to boost the speed, scale, and sophistication of their attacks. It enables them to test their operations, persist against targets, build better malware and make many other improvements," said John Hultquist, the group's chief analyst.

This comes as Anthropic last month declined to release its newest AI model, Mythos, to the public, citing concerns that it could threaten governments, financial systems, and global security if misused.

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