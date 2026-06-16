Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationTelegram Banned In India Over NEET UG 2026 Exam Integrity Concerns

Telegram Banned In India Over NEET UG 2026 Exam Integrity Concerns

Cheating syndicates were editing old Telegram messages to fake timestamps and fool NEET students into thinking papers had leaked. The government just shut that down.

Reported By : Pavan Kumar Goad | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India temporarily banned Telegram ahead of NEET re-examination.
  • NTA recommended this, citing platform's use by cheaters.
  • Public access restricted, message editing feature also disabled.

Telegram Ban: The central government has temporarily banned Telegram in India ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, scheduled for June 21, 2026. The move comes on the recommendation of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which flagged the platform as a tool being actively used by cheating rackets. 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invoked emergency powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to enforce the time-bound restrictions on the platform.

What Are The Two Key Restrictions Placed On Telegram In India?

The government has issued two specific directives. First, public access to Telegram within India has been completely restricted until June 22, 2026, covering the days leading up to, during, and immediately after the NEET (UG) re-examination. Second, Telegram has been ordered to disable its message-editing feature for all previously posted messages in India until June 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: How The UK Plans To Stop Children Under 16 From Using TikTok And Instagram

According to the NTA, the message-editing feature was being exploited as a structural loophole by cheating syndicates. These rackets allegedly used it to manipulate timestamps and alter message content after exams had concluded, creating a false impression of paper leaks to defraud candidates.

"Both measures have been taken in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates," the NTA statement read.

Why Did The Government Target Telegram For The NEET UG Crackdown?

Telegram's specific features, particularly the ability to edit previously sent messages, made it a preferred tool for those running exam fraud operations. 

By altering text and timestamps retroactively, these groups were able to mislead students into believing they had access to leaked papers, disrupting public order and undermining the integrity of one of India's most competitive entrance tests.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Web Now Comes With Group Video Calls: Here's Everything You Need To Know

The NTA also acknowledged MeitY's swift response, stating that the temporary ban will help ensure a safe and secure environment for students appearing in the medical entrance examination this weekend.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Telegram temporarily banned in India?

Telegram was banned on the NTA's recommendation, as it was being used by cheating rackets ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. Its features, like message editing, were exploited for exam fraud.

What specific restrictions were placed on Telegram in India?

Public access to Telegram in India is restricted until June 22, 2026. Additionally, the message-editing feature for previously posted messages is disabled until June 30, 2026.

Why was Telegram's message-editing feature specifically targeted?

Cheating syndicates exploited the message-editing feature to manipulate timestamps and alter content after exams. This created false impressions of paper leaks to defraud candidates.

Which authority enforced the ban on Telegram?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) invoked emergency powers under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, to enforce these time-bound restrictions.

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News TECHNOLOGY NEET 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Telegram Banned In India Over NEET UG 2026 Exam Integrity Concerns
Telegram Banned In India Over NEET UG 2026 Exam Integrity Concerns
Education
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Over 10 Lakh Downloads Recorded In 24 Hours, NTA Addresses Server Load Concerns
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Over 10 Lakh Downloads Recorded In 24 Hours, NTA Addresses Server Load Concerns
Education
NCERT To Restore Original Harappan ‘Dancing Girl’ Image In Class 9 Textbook After Row Over Altered Depiction
NCERT To Restore Original Harappan ‘Dancing Girl’ Image In Class 9 Textbook After Row Over Altered Depiction
Education
HP Polytechnic Admission Test Result 2026 Out At hptechboard.com, Know How To Check
HP Polytechnic Admission Test Result 2026 Out At hptechboard.com, Know How To Check
Advertisement

Videos

International: US-Iran Peace Deal Signed, But Distrust Persists
World: Trump Faces Comparisons with Obama Over Iran Deal
Breaking: Thousands Rally Against Pakistan Government and Military
Ayodhya: SIT Begins Probe into Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft
Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Govindpuram Sweet Shop
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget