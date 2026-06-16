Telegram Banned In India Over NEET UG 2026 Exam Integrity Concerns

Telegram Ban: The central government has temporarily banned Telegram in India ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, scheduled for June 21, 2026. The move comes on the recommendation of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which flagged the platform as a tool being actively used by cheating rackets.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invoked emergency powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to enforce the time-bound restrictions on the platform.

What Are The Two Key Restrictions Placed On Telegram In India?

The government has issued two specific directives. First, public access to Telegram within India has been completely restricted until June 22, 2026, covering the days leading up to, during, and immediately after the NEET (UG) re-examination. Second, Telegram has been ordered to disable its message-editing feature for all previously posted messages in India until June 30, 2026.

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According to the NTA, the message-editing feature was being exploited as a structural loophole by cheating syndicates. These rackets allegedly used it to manipulate timestamps and alter message content after exams had concluded, creating a false impression of paper leaks to defraud candidates.

"Both measures have been taken in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates," the NTA statement read.

Why Did The Government Target Telegram For The NEET UG Crackdown?

Telegram's specific features, particularly the ability to edit previously sent messages, made it a preferred tool for those running exam fraud operations.

By altering text and timestamps retroactively, these groups were able to mislead students into believing they had access to leaked papers, disrupting public order and undermining the integrity of one of India's most competitive entrance tests.

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The NTA also acknowledged MeitY's swift response, stating that the temporary ban will help ensure a safe and secure environment for students appearing in the medical entrance examination this weekend.