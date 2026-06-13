Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire after shares of his rocket company, SpaceX, surged following its stock market debut. This milestone increased his total net worth to an estimated $1.11 trillion.
Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire As SpaceX IPO Sparks Investor Frenzy
The company launched with a valuation of $2.2 trillion, and its shares surged from an offering price of $135 to open at $150 before briefly touching $176.50. Shares later closed at about $161.
- Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire on Friday.
- SpaceX shares surged after its Nasdaq stock market debut.
- SpaceX achieved $2.2 trillion valuation amid high investor demand.
- His personal net worth exceeded $1.11 trillion from holdings.
Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire on Friday after shares of his rocket company, SpaceX, surged following what was described as the largest stock market debut in history.
The Tesla and SpaceX chief further strengthened his position as the world's wealthiest person, with Bloomberg estimating his total net worth at $1.11 trillion (£828 billion). The milestone came as SpaceX began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange at a valuation of $2.2 trillion.
Investor enthusiasm surrounding the company, which operates across the space, telecommunications and artificial intelligence sectors, drove strong demand for the stock from the moment trading began.
SpaceX Shares Jump After Market Debut
SpaceX priced its shares at $135 each ahead of the listing. However, demand quickly pushed the stock higher when trading opened, with shares debuting at $150.
The rally continued during the session, with the stock briefly reaching $176.50 as investors rushed to gain exposure to one of the world's most closely watched private companies. Market interest was also fuelled by optimism surrounding future opportunities in the space industry and businesses linked to Musk.
By the end of Friday's trading session, SpaceX shares had settled at roughly $161, still well above the initial offering price.
ALSO READ | SpaceX IPO: Valued at Trillions, Losing Billions: Here's Why The Math Behind SpaceX's IPO Simply Does Not Add Up
Record IPO Raises Billions
The company's initial public offering raised $75 billion from investors and underwriting institutions before shares officially entered public trading.
Musk remains the dominant shareholder in SpaceX, holding a 42% ownership stake in the company. That position gives him effective control over the firm's strategic direction and the use of capital raised through the offering.
The blockbuster debut marked a major moment not only for SpaceX but also for global financial markets, underscoring the strong investor appetite for high-growth technology and space-related businesses.
ALSO READ | Rs 6,262,500,000,000 SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk Just Pulled Off The Biggest Listing Ever. Check Share Price
Musk's Wealth Reaches New Heights
According to Bloomberg, Musk's SpaceX holdings were valued at $767.1 billion at the close of trading. He also holds SpaceX options worth an additional $53.8 billion.
Beyond SpaceX, Musk's fortune includes $168 billion worth of Tesla shares and a further $116.4 billion in Tesla stock options.
Together, those holdings pushed his total wealth beyond the $1 trillion mark, placing him in a financial category of his own and extending his lead at the top of the global rich list.
Before You Go
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Elon Musk become the world's first trillionaire?
What was SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) valuation and how much did it raise?
SpaceX debuted on the Nasdaq stock exchange with a valuation of $2.2 trillion. The company's initial public offering raised $75 billion from investors and underwriting institutions.
What assets contribute to Elon Musk's trillion-dollar net worth?
His wealth primarily consists of $767.1 billion in SpaceX holdings and $53.8 billion in SpaceX options. He also holds $168 billion in Tesla shares and $116.4 billion in Tesla stock options.
How did SpaceX's stock perform on its debut day?
SpaceX shares were priced at $135 but debuted at $150. The stock briefly reached $176.50 before settling at roughly $161 by the end of Friday's trading session.