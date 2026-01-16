Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyABP Network’s India @ 2047 Youth Conclave Is Almost Here: How & Where You Can Watch It Live

ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Youth Conclave Is Almost Here: How & Where You Can Watch It Live

India’s biggest youth-focused event streams live on January 20. Watch inspiring voices shaping the next 25 years of India from your phone, TV or laptop, no registration required.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The countdown has begun. On January 20, India’s biggest youth-focused event, ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Youth Conclave, will bring powerful voices together at Hotel Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri. Leaders, young MPs, actors, athletes, and changemakers will talk about India’s next 25 years. But you don’t need to be in Delhi to be part of it. The entire event will be streamed live across ABP Network platforms. 

From college hostels to office desks, from homes to bus rides, every young Indian can tune in and be part of the conversation shaping tomorrow.

How To Watch India @ 2047 Youth Conclave Live

Watching the conclave is simple. There is no registration, no fee, and no special access needed. On January 20, just turn on your screen and join in.

You can watch the event live on ABP News TV if you prefer television. If you are online, head to the ABP Live website, where sessions will stream in real time. For mobile users, ABP Network’s YouTube channel and social media handles will carry key moments, clips, and updates throughout the day.

The conclave opens with “Yuva Shakti: Igniting Minds for Viksit Bharat,” led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. From there, the day flows through sessions on sports, business, social impact, and purpose-driven careers. Every talk is short, clear, and easy to follow, made for young minds.

You don’t have to block your whole day. Even watching one session can spark a new idea or direction.

Where To Watch ABP Network India @ 2047 Online

This event is designed for every young Indian, no matter where you live. Whether you are in a hostel, at home, or on a break at work, you can join the conclave in real time.

Voices like Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Anshu Gupta, Rakul Preet, and young MP Shambhavi Chaudhary share stories that feel real, not scripted. They speak about choices, struggles, and purpose, things every young person understands.

This is not about heavy policy or big speeches. It’s about clarity, direction, and belief. It shows that people who once stood where you stand today can go on to shape the nation.

On January 20, just open your screen. India’s future conversation is waiting, and this time, it includes you.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
