AI Glasses Recording Private Moments? Meta Sued Over Claims Contractors Watched Bathroom Videos

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which come with built-in cameras, speakers and microphones, have recently come under scrutiny in the United States over privacy concerns. A lawsuit filed in a federal court in San Francisco alleges that Meta misled users about how data recorded through the glasses is handled. According to the complaint, photos and videos captured by the device may have been reviewed by human contractors during analysis.

The case has raised questions about whether users were fully informed about how their recorded content could be accessed and used.

Why Are Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Facing Privacy Questions?

The controversy gained attention after reports suggested that contractors were involved in analysing media recorded by the smart glasses. A Swedish newspaper recently reported that subcontractor employees in Kenya were reviewing photos and videos captured through Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

According to the report, these workers were tasked with labelling objects in the footage so that the system could better understand visual information. However, some workers involved in this process claimed that the videos they reviewed occasionally included very private moments.

In another report, employees responsible for analysing the footage said they sometimes encountered sensitive clips during the review process.

These reportedly included videos of people going to the bathroom, footage involving sexual activity, and other personal situations recorded unintentionally by the device.

What Does The Lawsuit Against Meta Claim?

The lawsuit was filed by Clarkson Law Firm on behalf of two individuals from California and New Jersey who had purchased the smart glasses. The complaint alleges that Meta’s marketing gave users the impression that their recordings would remain private.

The plaintiffs stated that they trusted the company’s claims regarding privacy when buying the glasses. They also said that if they had known contractors could analyse recorded footage, they would not have purchased the product.

According to a report by Engadget, a Meta spokesperson said the glasses use AI to help users get answers about the world around them without using their hands.

The spokesperson added that media recorded through the glasses is not automatically shared with Meta or anyone else.

The data stays on the device unless users choose to share it with Meta AI. However, when content is shared with Meta AI, contractors may sometimes review the data to improve the user experience.