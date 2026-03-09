Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Provide 40 Hours Of Battery Backup: Check Latest Leak

Early reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could deliver up to 40 hours of usage, thanks to a larger battery and Apple’s new A20 Pro chip designed for stronger performance and efficiency.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup could introduce a major upgrade that may set a new record for battery performance in the company’s smartphone range. Early reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could deliver up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge, potentially making it the longest-lasting iPhone yet. The improvement is expected to come from a combination of a larger battery and a more efficient processor. 

As Apple plans to introduce advanced Apple Intelligence features, including a redesigned Siri, stronger battery performance could play an important role in supporting the additional processing demands.

Why The iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Deliver Record-Breaking Battery Life

A report from Geeky Gadgets suggests that Apple may equip the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a battery capacity exceeding 5,000 mAh. Supply chain leaks point to a battery between 5,100 and 5,200 mAh, which would make it the largest battery ever fitted in an iPhone.

If the estimates are accurate, the phone could offer up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge. A report cited by Forbes highlighted this possibility while discussing upcoming upgrades expected in the next iPhone lineup.

For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is believed to feature a 5,088 mAh battery with a maximum video playback rating of about 37 to 39 hours. This means the iPhone 18 Pro Max could add around one to three additional hours of battery life.

Longer battery life has remained one of the most requested improvements among smartphone users, especially for those who rely heavily on their devices for work, entertainment and communication throughout the day.

How Apple’s A20 Pro Chip May Improve Efficiency

Another key factor behind the expected improvement is Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro processor. The chip is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process, which could offer up to 30% better energy efficiency compared with the current 3nm generation.

Better efficiency means the phone can perform demanding tasks while consuming less power. This may help Apple support future Apple Intelligence features without significantly affecting battery life.

However, reports suggest the larger battery may slightly change the phone’s design. Early leaks indicate the device could become slightly thicker and weigh around 240 grams to accommodate the bigger battery cell.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected battery life of the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could offer up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge, potentially setting a new record for iPhones.

What is contributing to the potential battery life improvement in the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

The longer battery life is expected to come from a combination of a larger battery, possibly exceeding 5,000 mAh, and a more energy-efficient A20 Pro processor.

Will the iPhone 18 Pro Max's design be affected by the larger battery?

Yes, the larger battery may cause the device to become slightly thicker and weigh around 240 grams to accommodate the bigger battery cell.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
