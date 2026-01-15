ABP Network is once again set to inspire the country’s youth and strengthen the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ with its flagship event, ‘India @2047: Youth Conclave’. The conclave will be held in the national capital, Delhi, on January 20, 2026, and will see participation from prominent figures from politics, sports, cinema and the business world.

The day-long event aims to provide a platform for dialogue, ideas and inspiration, focusing on the role of young Indians in shaping the nation’s future as it moves towards 2047.

The conclave will formally begin at 10:30 am with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a welcome address by ABP Network CEO Sumant Dutta. The first session will feature Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who will speak on the theme ‘Youth Power: Igniting Minds for Viksit Bharat’.

Politics and Sports Take Centre Stage

The convergence of sports and public life will be highlighted by Rajasthan Sports Minister and former Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who will share insights from the world of sports.

On the political front, Lok Janshakti Party MP Shambhavi Choudhary will participate in a session titled ‘Newbies’ Day Out: Baby Steps in Parliament’, focusing on new faces in Parliament and the challenges they face. BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj is also likely to attend the programme.

Glamour Meets Business and Social Impact

Entertainment and entrepreneurship will add vibrancy to the youth-centric discussions. Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, actor Shiv Panditt, and Abhay Verma will speak about their journeys and personal ‘X-factor’.

In the business and social impact segment, Gaurav Mehta, founder of Jaipur Watch Company, Anshu Gupta, founder of Goonj, and Shwetabh Ranjan of Bunker Stories will deliberate on themes such as ‘Profit and Purpose’.

Education And The Road Ahead

For the concluding session, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been invited to address the conclave on the topic ‘Youth of the 21st Century: Promises and Possibilities’, focusing on education and future opportunities.

Where And How To Watch

The grand event will be broadcast live on ABP News. Viewers can also watch and follow the conclave live on ABP Live’s YouTube platform and other ABP Network digital platforms.