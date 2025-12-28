Sunidhi Chauhan Brings Sanya Malhotra Onstage In Delhi, Fans Spot Taylor Swift Vibes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s I Am Home India Tour stop in Delhi turned into a memorable night for concertgoers after actor Sanya Malhotra made an unexpected appearance on stage. The surprise collaboration instantly became one of the most talked-about moments from the concert, with videos from the event quickly going viral across social media platforms.

The concert, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, drew massive crowds and featured Sunidhi performing several of her chart-topping hits. However, it was Sanya’s onstage entry that truly stole the spotlight.

Sanya Malhotra Joins Sunidhi Chauhan for ‘Aankh’ Performance

During the show, Sunidhi invited Sanya to join her for a special performance of their hit song Aankh. Videos circulating online show Sanya dressed in a blue outfit, while Sunidhi opted for a striking purple ensemble. The duo danced together on stage, matching steps with ease and drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The electrifying performance quickly gained traction online, with fans praising their chemistry, energy, and stage presence. Many viewers also pointed out that Sanya’s outfit bore a resemblance to a blue bodysuit worn by Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour, sparking comparisons across platforms like Reddit.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

Fans flooded Reddit and other platforms with enthusiastic reactions. One user wrote, “WHAT IS THIS ELITE SHOW DELHI HAS GOTTEN???????? I AM SO JEALOUS”, while another commented, “Why are the comments so mellow?? How can ya'll keep calm seeing someone like her sing and then dance the way she does?? And sanya with her? Damn.”

Several users praised Sanya’s styling and performance. “This color looks amazing on sanya,” one post read. Another fan shared their personal experience from the concert, writing, “I went today for this, insane concert, crazy energy, banger songs and MY GOD THE QUEEN REMAINS UNDEFEATED. She was supposed to perform for 2 hours, ended up performing for atleast 3.5 instead and ek bhi baar energy kam nahi hui. And Sanya’s entry and the entire Aankh segment was absolutely amazing.”

Comments like “They luk like sisters”, “CURLY BADDIES!”, and “Both Sunidhi and Sanya danced amazingly and look beautiful!” further highlighted the overwhelming appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vandana Prajapati (@m.fire.child)

Taylor Swift Comparisons and Tour Highlights

Several fans specifically noted similarities between Sanya’s outfit and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour look. One user wrote, “Sanya's outfit resembles with the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Midnights bodysuit!!! Sanya looking great btw!”, while another added, “Sanya is wearing taylor swift eras tour outfit dupe!! Wow.”

Sunidhi’s Delhi performance followed a successful tour kickoff in Mumbai on Christmas Eve, where Alisha Chinai made a surprise appearance. Sunidhi will continue the tour across cities including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata.

With decades of hits, over 50 million records sold worldwide, and an enduring stage presence, Sunidhi Chauhan continues to reaffirm her status as one of India’s most powerful live performers.