Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha have been granted Z-category security. Both Deputy Chief Ministers also have Z-category security.
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Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Granted Z Category Security; Vijay Sinha’s Cover Downgraded
The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Security Committee held on Friday, as per the official letter.
- Nishant Kumar receives Z-category security after meeting.
- Former Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's security downgraded to Z-category.
- JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar gets Y-plus security with escort.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been granted Z-category security in Bihar?
What is the security status of Vijay Kumar Sinha?
Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Deputy Chief Minister, has been granted Z-category security. This is a downgrade from his previous Z-plus security cover.
Does Nishant Kumar hold an official government position?
No, Nishant Kumar currently holds no official government position. He intends to continue working for the party and is expected to tour Bihar.
What security has been provided to JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar?
Senior JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar has been provided Y-plus security along with an escort.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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