Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Granted Z Category Security; Vijay Sinha’s Cover Downgraded

Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been granted Z-category security, according to a communication issued by the Special Branch of the state Home Department on April 18, 2026.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Security Committee held on Friday, as per the official letter.

Vijay Sinha’s Security Downgraded

Alongside Nishant Kumar, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha will also receive Z-category security. Sinha previously had Z-plus security, indicating a downgrade in his cover.

It remains to be seen what responsibility Vijay Sinha will receive following the cabinet expansion.

Security Cover Extended To Other Leaders

Senior JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar has been provided Y-plus security with an escort.

Both Deputy Chief Ministers have been given Z-category security. Earlier, the Bihar government had enhanced the security of Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, granting them Z-category protection through a Home Department order.

Nishant Kumar Holds No Official Position

Nishant Kumar does not currently hold any government post. Prior to the formation of the new NDA government, there had been speculation about him becoming Deputy Chief Minister, but that did not materialise.

It has been indicated that he intends to continue working for the party. He has been visiting the JD(U) office regularly, working on future strategies, and is expected to tour Bihar in the coming period. The Z-category security has been provided in view of these developments.