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HomeStatesNitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Granted Z Category Security; Vijay Sinha’s Cover Downgraded

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Granted Z Category Security; Vijay Sinha’s Cover Downgraded

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Security Committee held on Friday, as per the official letter.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nishant Kumar receives Z-category security after meeting.
  • Former Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's security downgraded to Z-category.
  • JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar gets Y-plus security with escort.

Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been granted Z-category security, according to a communication issued by the Special Branch of the state Home Department on April 18, 2026.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Security Committee held on Friday, as per the official letter.

Vijay Sinha’s Security Downgraded

Alongside Nishant Kumar, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha will also receive Z-category security. Sinha previously had Z-plus security, indicating a downgrade in his cover.

It remains to be seen what responsibility Vijay Sinha will receive following the cabinet expansion.

Security Cover Extended To Other Leaders

Senior JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar has been provided Y-plus security with an escort.

Both Deputy Chief Ministers have been given Z-category security. Earlier, the Bihar government had enhanced the security of Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, granting them Z-category protection through a Home Department order.

Nishant Kumar Holds No Official Position

Nishant Kumar does not currently hold any government post. Prior to the formation of the new NDA government, there had been speculation about him becoming Deputy Chief Minister, but that did not materialise.

It has been indicated that he intends to continue working for the party. He has been visiting the JD(U) office regularly, working on future strategies, and is expected to tour Bihar in the coming period. The Z-category security has been provided in view of these developments.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been granted Z-category security in Bihar?

Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha have been granted Z-category security. Both Deputy Chief Ministers also have Z-category security.

What is the security status of Vijay Kumar Sinha?

Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Deputy Chief Minister, has been granted Z-category security. This is a downgrade from his previous Z-plus security cover.

Does Nishant Kumar hold an official government position?

No, Nishant Kumar currently holds no official government position. He intends to continue working for the party and is expected to tour Bihar.

What security has been provided to JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar?

Senior JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar has been provided Y-plus security along with an escort.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Sinha NITISH KUMAR BIHAR Nishant Kumar Security Z Category
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