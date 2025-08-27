Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Pookalam To Pulikali: Kerala Celebrates Onam 2025 In Full Splendour — PICS

From Pookalam To Pulikali: Kerala Celebrates Onam 2025 In Full Splendour — PICS

Onam stirs an emotional chord transporting many to their childhood and the charm of Kerala’s village life. More than just a festival, it’s a soulful homecoming to values rooted in harmony and joy.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:05 AM (IST)
Onam stirs an emotional chord transporting many to their childhood and the charm of Kerala’s village life. More than just a festival, it’s a soulful homecoming to values rooted in harmony and joy.

Today, Onam stands as a proud emblem of Kerala’s cultural heritage, a festival that transcends generations and reminds the enduring spirit of community, generosity, and joy.

At its heart lies the legend of King Mahabali, the beloved ruler whose annual return is celebrated with reverence and festivity. Onam also marks the harvest season, a time to honor abundance and prosperity brought forth by nature’s bounty. (Credit: PTI)
The celebrations begin with Atham and culminate on Thiruvonam, the most auspicious day. In 2025, Onam will be observed from August 26 to September 5, with many regions extending festivities through Avittom and Chathayam, making it a vibrant twelve-day affair. (Credit: PTI)
Among the most iconic traditions is the Pookalam—intricate floral designs laid at the entrance of homes, symbolising welcome and joy. Equally cherished is the Onam Sadhya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, featuring a medley of flavors: rice, sambar, avial, thoran, pickles, and indulgent sweets like payasam. (Credit: PTI)
The streets come alive with Pulikali, the tiger dance, where performers painted as tigers and hunters captivate crowds with their energetic moves and pulsating rhythms. (Credit: PTI)
Traditional attire adds elegance to the celebration. Women don the graceful kasavu saree, woven in cream with golden borders, while men wear the dignified mundu, embracing Kerala’s timeless aesthetic. (Credit: PTI)
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Kerala
Photo Gallery

Trending News

