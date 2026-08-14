‘Waheguru Ordered Me’: Accused Tells Nanded Police Why He Attacked Sukhbir Badal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police identified Singh, investigating his mental state and charges filed.

The accused who attacked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has told the police that he tried to kill the former Punjab deputy chief minister because he had received an "order from Waheguru".

The SAD chief sustained a kirpan attack on Thursday inside a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded, following which he underwent surgery and is now stable.

According to information available to ABP News, accused Jaspal Singh made the claim during questioning by Nanded police. Senior police sources said Singh told investigators that he decided to attack Badal because he believed he had received the divine instruction.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the claim, including the accused’s mental state at the time of the attack and what may have led him to make such a statement.

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Badal Injured In Kirpan Attack

Badal was attacked on Thursday inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded town. Police said the attacker was a member of the Nihang order.

Badal was taken to Yashosai Hospital in Nanded after suffering a sharp penetrating injury to his hand. Visuals showed the SAD chief walking inside the hospital with his right hand wrapped in a cloth.

The attack came months after Badal survived an attempt on his life at the entrance of the Golden Temple in December 2024.

Surgery Lasted Around 90 Minutes

Doctors treating Badal said his surgery lasted around an hour and a half. He suffered a tendon injury and a sharp penetrating wound, which required surgical repair.

A doctor at the hospital said Badal’s tendon was repaired and that a plastic surgeon also treated an injury involving the ulnar artery nerve. The doctor said the SAD chief was out of danger and stable.

Badal is expected to be discharged on Friday. A police official said he will likely be flown to Punjab by air in the afternoon after his discharge.

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Who Is The Accused?

Police identified the accused as Jaspal Singh, who is aged between 60 and 62 years. He holds degrees in commerce and law and lives with his family in Pune.

Singh had reportedly been working as a sewadar, or volunteer, at the gurdwara for around two years. At the time of the incident, he was staying alone in Nanded.

The police have booked him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter the person from performing their duty.