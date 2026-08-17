IPS Officer’s 95-Year-Old Mother Found Dead In UP Home, Akhilesh Reacts: 'Even Cops Not Safe'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPS officer's 95-year-old mother found deceased in home.

Gold jewellery missing; police investigating suspected murder, robbery.

Post-mortem awaited; Akhilesh Yadav criticized state's law and order.

The 95-year-old mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra was found dead inside her home in Rudha Dhamrua village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district on Sunday, police said. Her gold jewellery was also found missing from the house.

Indrawati was found lying dead on a cot at around 9 am. She lived alone after the death of her husband, a former government inter-college principal. A domestic worker who discovered her informed neighbours, news agency PTI reported.

Mishra, who is currently posted in Lucknow, reached the village at around 3 pm and lodged a complaint alleging murder and robbery against unidentified people. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and the missing jewellery.

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Gold jewellery Missing From House

Police said a gold chain, nose pin, earrings and anklets were missing from the house. No other household belongings appeared to have been disturbed.

The family suspects that thieves entered the house on Saturday night, killed Indrawati and fled with her jewellery. However, police have not yet established the circumstances or motive behind the death.

Malipur SHO Shashank Shukla said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem examination. “The actual cause of death will become clear after the post-mortem report,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav Expresses Concern

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the incident and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation.

“In Ambedkar Nagar, the sad news has come of the murder of the mother of an IPS officer. The police themselves are not safe in Uttar Pradesh, unfortunately!” Yadav said.

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Sailor, Wife And Two Children Found Dead In Mumbai

In a separate incident in Mumbai, a 30-year-old Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two children were found dead at their official residence in Navy Nagar, south Mumbai, on Sunday. Police suspect the case involves murder and suicide.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya said the sailor allegedly died by suicide, while his 28-year-old wife and their three-year-old son and two-month-old daughter died after being poisoned at their residence in Cuffe Parade on Saturday.

“The exact cause of death can only be determined after detailed forensic and post-mortem reports are received,” Kalwaniya said.