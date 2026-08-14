Bihar’s 13-Year-Old Lakshmi Inspires With Her Determination, Writes Using Her Toes | WATCH

Katihar: At just 13, Lakshmi from Katihar, Bihar, is drawing attention for her remarkable determination to continue her education despite significant physical challenges. Her unique approach to writing in the classroom using her toes to hold a pen has emerged as a powerful example of perseverance and a strong desire to learn.

Lakshmi uses her toes to manage her books and complete her writing work at school. Rather than allowing the challenges she faces to interrupt her studies, she continues to attend classes and participate in her education with determination.

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Her story has also prompted the local administration to look into the support available to her. Following attention around her circumstances, a team from the Health Department visited her school to understand her requirements and assess the assistance she may be eligible to receive.

#WATCH | Katihar, Bihar: A 13-year-old girl, Lakshmi, with disabilities overcomes physical limitations to write with her feet and pursue her education. pic.twitter.com/80Cow4QWar — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Health Department Team Visits Lakshmi’s School

A team from the local Health Department met Lakshmi at her school as part of efforts to assess her needs. Block Medical Officer Dr Ayush Bhardwaj confirmed that officials had interacted with the student during the visit.

The team also checked her existing documentation and found that Lakshmi already has a Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, which was issued to her last year.

Speaking about the visit to reporters, Block Medical Officer Dr Ayush Bhardwaj stated, "A team from the Health Department visited the school and met the girl (Lakshmi); we observed that she already possessed a UDID (Unique Disability ID) Card issued last year."

The verification of her UDID status is expected to help officials determine what additional assistance and government benefits may be available to her.

Officials Work to Connect Her With Government Support

Since Lakshmi already has a UDID card, health officials have begun coordinating with the Social Welfare Department to take the process forward.

The focus is on identifying the schemes, assistive support, and welfare benefits for which she may qualify. Authorities are working to ensure that the documentation already available to her can be used to facilitate access to relevant government assistance.

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"Since she already holds this card, we consulted the relevant Social Welfare authorities at a higher level; they will handle the subsequent process to ensure she receives any applicable government assistance or benefits," he added.

The development highlights how Lakshmi’s circumstances have brought attention not only to her determination to study but also to the importance of ensuring eligible students receive the support available through government welfare programmes.

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