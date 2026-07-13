'This One Means A Lot': Jannik Sinner Opens Up After Historic Wimbledon Triumph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jannik Sinner won his second Wimbledon, overcoming past losses.

Sinner beat Alexander Zverev in a tough four-set final.

Sinner highlighted this Wimbledon triumph felt uniquely significant.

London: After winning his Grand Slam major, Jannik Sinner emphasised the meaning of his latest major win and said every major is different, but the taste of this Wimbledon triumph has all its own flavour.

Maybe there’s something about a traumatic reverse at Roland-Garros that instils in Sinner a particular hunger for Wimbledon. Last year he arrived here after losing to Carlos Alcaraz from three Championship points up in the Paris final and won his first Wimbledon.

This time he played the final here 45 days after Juan Manuel Cerundolo overturned Sinner’s two-set lead in the second round at Roland-Garros… and won his second Wimbledon crown.

The Italian repelled the three-hour, 46-minute all-out attack from Alexander Zverev to win 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4.

“I think every Grand Slam is different,” Sinner said in his post-match press conference after his win. “Different story, different environment, different feelings before the tournament. For me this one means a lot because it was a tough one after Paris again. Last year was also tough."

"But coming here, I tried to put myself in the best possible position to be as competitive as possible. Definitely sacrificing a lot of my time and everything to be in this position. Having this achievement, it means a lot to me. It was an amazing day today," he added.

Sinner entered Sunday’s title showdown on a nine-match winning streak against Zverev in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Yet the second-seeded German, riding high after winning his first major crown at Roland Garros last month, threatened to snap that run by bringing some of his best tennis to their latest encounter, particularly up to the second-set tie-break.

"Big, big respect to Sascha, because he's doing something amazing," Sinner said. "His game is growing and growing. In the same time, that's exactly what's good, because you have always someone who is pushing you to the limit.

"We hope that Carlos Alcaraz is coming back, as well, because tennis needs him. Having Novak Djokovic still around, having all the young players coming, it's really, really nice. At the same time, you always need to work hard and have moments like this," he said.

With his second grass court major win, Sinner extended his lead over Alcaraz in their Big Titles battle. This was his 17th ‘Big Title’ – a combination of Grand Slam championships, trophies at the ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Alcaraz owns 15 big titles.

Sinner earned his first Grand Slam crown since Wimbledon one year ago and his fifth major title overall. The Italian has lifted all of his Slam trophies since the start of the 2024 season.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)