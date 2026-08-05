Khalin Joshi Opens Up Seven-Shot Lead After Another Brilliant Round At J&K Open 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khalin Joshi extended his J&K Open 2026 lead.

He shot a bogey-free 66, reaching 13-under 129.

Joshi now commands a substantial seven-shot advantage.

Khalin Joshi strengthened his grip on the J&K Open 2026 after producing another composed display in the second round at Srinagar's Royal Springs Golf Course. The Bengaluru golfer followed his opening-round 63 with a bogey-free five-under 66 to move to 13-under 129, stretching his advantage to seven shots heading into the weekend. The 33-year-old has looked in complete control through the opening 36 holes, dropping just one shot across two rounds.

Delhi's Rashid Khan and Chandigarh's Angad Cheema remain his closest challengers at six-under 136, but Joshi has placed himself firmly in the driver's seat in the INR 1 crore tournament.

Joshi Delivers Another Clinical Performance

Beginning his round on the 10th tee, Joshi wasted little time in building momentum. A precise five-iron approach to within two feet on the 12th earned him his first birdie before another excellent approach on the next hole set up another gain.

He added a third birdie on the third hole after leaving himself a simple finish from close range.

Read More: Khalin Joshi Shoots Stunning 63 To Seize Early Lead At J&K Open 2026 In Srinagar

The standout moment of the day arrived at the par-five seventh, where a superb seven-iron from around 190 yards left him with a 20-foot eagle putt, which he calmly converted.

“That was one of the best putts I made all day,” said Joshi. “I struck the ball solidly and gave myself more chances than I did yesterday, but I didn’t convert as many. Considering how well I hit the ball, I probably could have shot a little lower score, but I’m very pleased, especially to keep the card bogey-free.”

Having already lifted the Andhra Open title earlier this season, Joshi has carried that confidence into Srinagar and now stands on the verge of another memorable result.

Leader Focused Despite Commanding Advantage

Although he enjoys a healthy lead, Joshi is not planning to alter his strategy for the final two rounds. Instead, he intends to stick with the basics that have brought him success so far.

“The strategy will remain simple. The rough is quite thick, so hitting fairways will be the key,” he said. “I’ll continue giving myself birdie opportunities and hopefully convert a few more putts over the next two rounds.”

The Bengaluru golfer also admitted that playing amid the breathtaking surroundings of Royal Springs has made the week even more enjoyable.

“It’s exciting to see the bears, although keeping a safe distance is important,” he said. “The scenery here is unbelievable, so I’m enjoying the atmosphere and the fact that I’m playing good golf.”

Behind the leader, Rashid Khan and Angad Cheema carded matching rounds of 68 to remain tied for second.

Stepan Danek of the Czech Republic, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Joshua Seale occupied a share of fourth place at five-under 137.

Meanwhile, teenage rookie Harman Sachdeva slipped to tied eighth after a second-round 73, while DP World PGTI Rankings leader Saptak Talwar dropped into a tie for 23rd.

Following heavy rain earlier in the week, the 11th hole continued to play as a par-three, while the cut was set at one-over 143, with 50 players advancing to the weekend.