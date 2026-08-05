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English NewsSportsKhalin Joshi Shoots Stunning 63 To Seize Early Lead At J&K Open 2026 In Srinagar

Khalin Joshi Shoots Stunning 63 To Seize Early Lead At J&K Open 2026 In Srinagar

Khalin Joshi fired a superb eight-under 63 to take a two-shot lead after Round 1 of the J&K Open 2026, with Ajeetesh Sandhu and Harman Sachdeva in pursuit.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Khalin Joshi leads J&K Open, carding eight-under-par 63.
  • Ajeetesh Sandhu, Harman Sachdeva share second place with 65s.
  • Joshi's dominant round included nine birdies and two chip-ins.

Khalin Joshi made an emphatic start to the J&K Open 2026 by carding a brilliant eight-under-par 63 to move to the top of the leaderboard after the opening round at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar. The Bengaluru golfer produced a composed display, finishing two shots clear of the chasing pack in the INR 1 crore event. Joshi's round featured nine birdies and just a single blemish on the 17th hole, giving him a strong platform heading into the remaining rounds. Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu and Gurugram youngster Harman Sachdeva shared second place after both returned impressive six-under 65s.

Khalin Joshi Shines With Flawless Ball-Striking

The 33-year-old continued his fine form after winning the Andhra Open earlier this year, once again displaying consistency with the putter and around the greens.

Two chip-ins proved to be the highlights of his opening round. The first came on the par-three third hole before another perfectly judged effort dropped on the 15th, helping him build momentum throughout the day.

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“I putted really well and also chipped in twice, which was special because I hadn’t holed a chip in a long time. I’m very happy with the way I played today,” said Khalin.

Joshi also spoke warmly about competing in Srinagar, a venue where he has previously enjoyed success.

“We all treat coming to Srinagar like a holiday, with the golf being a bonus. The course is stunning and I don’t think any picture can do justice to this place. It feels like we’re in heaven. I’m looking forward to enjoying the views and hopefully putting together three more good rounds,” he added.

Sandhu & Sachdeva Keep Pace As Leaderboard Takes Shape

Ajeetesh Sandhu stayed within striking distance after producing eight birdies despite making two bogeys. The experienced golfer credited an early birdie on the fourth hole for settling his nerves after a shaky opening.

“The birdie on the fourth changed the momentum and helped me settle down,” said Sandhu.

“I came into the event feeling fresh after spending a month at home, working in the gym and practising with my coach.”

Returning to Royal Springs after several years, Sandhu also praised both the venue and the atmosphere surrounding the tournament.

“It’s great to be back. The scenery is beautiful, the people are welcoming and walking around this course helps take your mind off the usual stresses of competitive golf,” he said.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Harman Sachdeva delivered the only bogey-free round of the day, underlining his growing reputation during his debut professional season.

Elsewhere, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Divyanshu Bajaj, Angad Cheema, Rashid Khan and Czech golfer Stepan Danek shared fourth place after posting three-under 68s.

Heavy rainfall before the tournament forced organisers to shorten the par-four 11th into a par-three because of waterlogging, but conditions remained good enough for several low scores during the opening round.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Khalin Joshi's score in the opening round of the J&K Open 2026?

Khalin Joshi carded an impressive eight-under-par 63 to lead the opening round. He finished two shots clear of the chasing pack at the Royal Springs Golf Course.

Who are the other top performers after the first round of the J&K Open 2026?

Ajeetesh Sandhu and Harman Sachdeva are tied for second place, both with six-under 65s. Sachdeva, an 18-year-old, achieved the only bogey-free round of the day.

What were some notable features of Khalin Joshi's opening round?

Joshi's round featured nine birdies and two crucial chip-ins on the par-three third and 15th holes. He displayed consistent putting and good play around the greens.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
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Golf PGTI Khalin Joshi J&k Open
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