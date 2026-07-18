PV Sindhu Storms Into Historic Japan Open Final, Ends Losing Streak Against Chen Yufei

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PV Sindhu reached her first Japan Open final ever.

She advanced after rival Chen Yufei retired injured.

Win ended five-match losing streak against opponent Yufei.

PV Sindhu Japan Open Final: PV Sindhu produced one of her most encouraging performances of the season to book a place in the Japan Open final for the very first time in her career. The Indian badminton star overcame long-time rival Chen Yufei on Saturday, July 18, snapping a five-match losing streak against the Chinese shuttler in the process. The victory also marks Sindhu's first appearance in a BWF Tour final after a lengthy wait, giving her a golden opportunity to add another prestigious title to her collection.

Sindhu Makes Strong Start Before Injury Ends Contest

The two-time Olympic medallist had to battle hard in the opening game, edging past Chen 21-19 after a closely fought exchange between the experienced rivals.

Sindhu carried that momentum into the second game, racing ahead while putting her opponent under constant pressure.

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With the Indian leading 15-10, Chen was unable to continue after suffering a hamstring injury and was forced to retire, handing Sindhu a place in the championship match.

The result not only secured Sindhu's maiden Japan Open final appearance but also ended a frustrating run of defeats against the former Olympic champion.

Title Clash Awaits On Sunday

With the win, Sindhu moves within touching distance of lifting the Japan Open crown for the first time.

She will now take on either home favourite Akane Yamaguchi or Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in Sunday's final, with both players set to battle in the second semi-final.

With confidence restored and a major losing streak behind her, the Indian badminton star will have the chance to complete a memorable week in Japan by claiming one of the biggest titles of her recent career, having often shown glimpses of her best form so far.