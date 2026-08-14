India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report & Probable XI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sri Lanka boasts perfect home record against India in Tests

Galle pitch expected less spin-friendly.

Jaiswal, Rahul, Padikkal could lead batting; Brar likely debuts.

IND vs SL 1st Test: India and Sri Lanka are set to renew their Test rivalry at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, with the opening match of the two-Test series beginning Saturday. With both sides looking to improve their position in the World Test Championship standings, the contest carries significant importance. India currently occupy fifth place, while Sri Lanka are sixth. A strong series, particularly a clean sweep, could give either team a major boost in the WTC race.

India will have to make at least one change to their bowling combination due to Jasprit Bumrah's absence, while the conditions in Galle could encourage the visitors to field three spinners.

India vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head Record

India have dominated the overall Test rivalry. The teams have met 46 times, with India winning 22 matches compared with Sri Lanka's seven. Seventeen encounters have ended in draws.

However, Sri Lanka have enjoyed a perfect home record against India, winning all seven Tests played between the sides on their own soil.

Matches: 46

India wins: 22

Sri Lanka wins: 7

Draws: 17

Read More: India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Galle Pitch Report: Spin Or Pace?

The Galle surface for this Test is reportedly expected to differ from the venue's traditional spin-friendly character.

Early indications suggest the ball may not turn sharply from the outset.

Batting could be relatively comfortable during the opening two days before conditions become more challenging.

Overcast weather, meanwhile, could give the fast bowlers some assistance, making India's selection of Siraj and a second seamer particularly important.

India vs Sri Lanka: Probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are expected to continue as India's opening pair, with Devdutt Padikkal likely to bat at No. 3.

Captain Shubman Gill should follow at No. 4, while Rishabh Pant is expected to take the wicketkeeping duties and bat at No. 5.

Dhruv Jurel is the likely option at No. 6. In the spin department, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav could be joined by Manav Suthar.

With Bumrah unavailable, Mohammed Siraj is expected to spearhead the pace attack.

Gurnur Brar is reportedly ahead of Prasidh Krishna for the second seamer's slot after impressing in the warm-up game. A selection would also hand Brar his Test debut.

India's probable playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnur Brar.