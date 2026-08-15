Shubham Jaglan Fires Final-Round 64 To Claim Maiden Coal India Open Title

Panipat’s Shubham Jaglan delivered a sensational final-round performance, firing a six-under 64 to secure his maiden professional victory at the INR 1 crore Coal India Open. Held at the Tollygunge Club, the 21-year-old finished two strokes clear of the field to bag the top prize of INR 15 lakh.

The victory propelled the University of South Florida alumnus from 26th to 14th in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, elevating his total season earnings to INR 26,99,875.

Rain Alteration & A Stunning Fightback

Torrential downpours interrupted the second round, forcing organizers to trim the event to 54 holes. With the fourth round called off, Friday’s third-round shotgun start served as the tournament’s decisive final leg.

Beginning the day on the second hole, Jaglan found himself tied for fifth - four shots adrift of overnight leader Jamal Hossain. Despite dropping a shot early with an opening-hole bogey, the young golfer maintained his composure:

"I made a poor swing on my first shot, but I didn’t let it get to me. Starting four back meant I needed a low score, so staying calm was essential." - Shubham Jaglan.

His patience paid off immediately. Jaglan sparked a mid-round surge with a birdie on the tough par-four sixth, followed by a superb eagle on the par-five seventh. In total, his day’s low 64 included an eagle, six birdies, and two bogeys.

Clutch Finish Under Pressure

Standing on the 18th tee, Jaglan noticed his lead had been trimmed to just a single stroke. Rather than playing safe, he launched two aggressive shots and sank a final-hole birdie to lock up the title at 14-under 196.

Family Bond on the Bag: Jaglan's father, Jagpal Jaglan, who has caddied for him for nearly a decade through his junior, amateur, and professional days, was on the bag for the victory.

College & Overseas Edge: The victory follows a strong foundation built in US college golf and the PGA Tour Americas circuit, where Jaglan notched a career-best T-3 finish at the BioSteel Championship after turning pro.