BCCI Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours Before IND vs ENG Lord's Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI dismissed Rohit Sharma retirement speculation after Lord's ODI.

Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed no such board discussions took place.

Rohit remains a regular member of India's ODI team.

Rohit Sharma Retirement: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put an end to growing speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's international future. Ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's, reports had suggested that the former Indian captain could be preparing for his farewell appearance in national colours. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has firmly denied those claims, insisting there has been no conversation within the board about Rohit's retirement after the series decider.

BCCI Rejects Retirement Speculation

Addressing the rumours, Saikia clarified that the reports circulating in sections of the media are not based on any official discussions.

"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday,"

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His statement comes after widespread reports linked the Lord's ODI with what was described as a possible farewell for the veteran opener.

Rohit Remains In India's Plans

While Saikia did not comment on how long Rohit will continue in international cricket, he made it clear that the experienced batsman remains a part of India's ODI setup.

"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI won't be his last match,"

The clarification will come as welcome news for Indian fans, many of whom were concerned that the Lord's fixture could mark the end of Rohit's international journey.

Having already retired from Test and T20I cricket, Rohit currently represents India only in the 50-over format. Questions surrounding his future have intensified in recent weeks, particularly with India's preparations for the 2027 ICC World Cup beginning to take shape.