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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours Before IND vs ENG Lord's Clash

BCCI Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours Before IND vs ENG Lord's Clash

BCCI has addressed reports claiming Rohit Sharma will retire after the Lord's ODI, with secretary Devajit Saikia insisting that no such discussion has taken place.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI dismissed Rohit Sharma retirement speculation after Lord's ODI.
  • Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed no such board discussions took place.
  • Rohit remains a regular member of India's ODI team.

Rohit Sharma Retirement: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put an end to growing speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's international future. Ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's, reports had suggested that the former Indian captain could be preparing for his farewell appearance in national colours. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has firmly denied those claims, insisting there has been no conversation within the board about Rohit's retirement after the series decider.

BCCI Rejects Retirement Speculation

Addressing the rumours, Saikia clarified that the reports circulating in sections of the media are not based on any official discussions.

"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday,"

Read More: Why Did ICC Ban Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz? Here's What Happened

His statement comes after widespread reports linked the Lord's ODI with what was described as a possible farewell for the veteran opener.

Rohit Remains In India's Plans

While Saikia did not comment on how long Rohit will continue in international cricket, he made it clear that the experienced batsman remains a part of India's ODI setup.

"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI won't be his last match,"

The clarification will come as welcome news for Indian fans, many of whom were concerned that the Lord's fixture could mark the end of Rohit's international journey.

Having already retired from Test and T20I cricket, Rohit currently represents India only in the 50-over format. Questions surrounding his future have intensified in recent weeks, particularly with India's preparations for the 2027 ICC World Cup beginning to take shape.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rohit Sharma retiring from international cricket?

No, the BCCI has denied these rumors. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated there have been no discussions about his retirement.

Will the Lord's ODI be Rohit Sharma's last match for India?

No, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Lord's ODI will not be his last match. He remains a regular member of the Indian ODI team.

Which cricket formats does Rohit Sharma currently play for India?

Rohit Sharma currently represents India only in the 50-over format. He has already retired from Test and T20I cricket.

Who denied the rumors about Rohit Sharma's retirement?

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia firmly denied the claims. He stated the reports circulating in media are not based on any official discussions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICC World Cup IND Vs ENG ODI BCCI ROHIT SHARMA
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