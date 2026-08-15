Huge Blow For India! Star Batter Ruled Out Of Asia Cup, Asian Games

Indian women’s cricket team has suffered a big setback ahead of ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan. Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of both competitions after suffering an injury. The BCCI Women’s Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as her replacement in the Asia Cup squad.

Rodrigues, 25, picked up a right hamstring injury while representing Southern Brave in The Hundred in England on August 3. Following an assessment by the BCCI medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the batter was diagnosed with a high-grade tear.

BCCI confirmed that the injury has forced Rodrigues to miss both the Women’s Asia Cup and the Asian Games.

Pratika Rawal Replaces Jemimah

The selection committee has brought Pratika Rawal into the Asia Cup squad in place of Rodrigues. The call-up presents a major opportunity for the 25-year-old, who has established herself in India’s ODI setup but is yet to make her T20I debut.

Rawal has featured in 27 ODIs for India, scoring 1,189 runs in 26 innings. Her ODI record includes two centuries and eight half-centuries.

Women’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format in the UAE from August 28 to September 13. Eight teams will compete in the tournament, with India and Pakistan placed in the same group.

India will begin its campaign against Thailand on August 30 before taking on Hong Kong on September 3 and Pakistan on September 5.

Asian Games will subsequently take place from September 17 to 22, with India scheduled to face Japan in its opening match on September 17.

India’s Squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Kamalini (Wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sri Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaur, Pratika Rawal.

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