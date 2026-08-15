IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketSourav Ganguly Breaks Silence After Receiving Death Threat

Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence After Receiving Death Threat

The former captain downplayed personal security fears, noting that standard protection protocols are already active while pointing out early tracking details.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

Concerns have surfaced across the cricket community following revelations that former Indian captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly received written death threats targeted at him and his family. A formal complaint has been registered, and law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing the matter.

Addressing the media on Friday, Ganguly confirmed that official complaints were lodged and stated that he is relying on local authorities to bring clarity to the situation quickly.

Ganguly’s Statement on Security & Local Leads

The former captain downplayed personal security fears, noting that standard protection protocols are already active while pointing out early tracking details:

"We have brought this to the attention of the police, and I have complete faith that they will resolve the matter. The phone number connected to this has been traced locally to Kolkata. I am confident the authorities will take appropriate action. My security measures are already in place." - Sourav Ganguly.

Escalating Threat Letters Received at CAB Office

The issue escalated after two explicit letters were delivered to Ganguly's office at the Cricket Association of Bengal, issuing direct threats against the former skipper, his wife Dona Ganguly, and his close associates.

Following the arrival of the recent correspondence, a formal report was lodged at the Thakurpukur Police Station in South Kolkata.

Six-Month Timeline

Police investigations revealed that similar correspondence had been arriving at the CAB headquarters over the past six months. Initial letters were dismissed as non-credible pranks; however, police were alerted immediately once the tone shifted toward explicit physical harm.

Police Investigation & Key Leads

Kolkata Police and investigative departments are presently analyzing physical and digital evidence to determine both the source and intent:

Preliminary findings suggest the letters were dispatched via a private courier service operating out of the Belgharia region in North 24 Parganas district. Investigators are evaluating courier dispatch receipts, handwriting patterns, and local SIM card activity associated with the linked Kolkata mobile number.

Single vs. Multiple Senders

Authorities are verifying whether all letters delivered over the six-month period originate from a single individual or represent a coordinated effort by multiple parties.

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sourav Ganguly Sourav Ganguly Death Threat
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND-SL 1st Test: India Win Toss And Choose To Bat First
IND-SL 1st Test: India Win Toss And Choose To Bat First
Cricket
Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence After Receiving Death Threat
Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence After Receiving Death Threat
Cricket
Huge Blow For India! Star Batter Ruled Out Of Asia Cup, Asian Games
Huge Blow For India! Star Batter Ruled Out Of Asia Cup, Asian Games
Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report & Probable XI
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report & Probable XI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dalit Leader Defends Haldwani Ground Purification, Rejects Claims of Targeting Kharge
BIG UPDATE: Census 2027 Form Lists Caste Question Alongside SC, ST Details in 40-Point Schedule
POLITICAL ROW: Rahul Gandhi's PM Modi Mimicry Sparks BJP Outrage Over Foreign Policy Remarks
Breaking: Jhansi Hoarding Row Escalates as BJP and SP Workers Trade Sharp Allegations
POLITICAL ROW: Haldwani Stage Purification Sparks Dalit Debate After Kharge Rally
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget