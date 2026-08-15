Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence After Receiving Death Threat

Concerns have surfaced across the cricket community following revelations that former Indian captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly received written death threats targeted at him and his family. A formal complaint has been registered, and law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing the matter.

Addressing the media on Friday, Ganguly confirmed that official complaints were lodged and stated that he is relying on local authorities to bring clarity to the situation quickly.

Ganguly’s Statement on Security & Local Leads

The former captain downplayed personal security fears, noting that standard protection protocols are already active while pointing out early tracking details:

"We have brought this to the attention of the police, and I have complete faith that they will resolve the matter. The phone number connected to this has been traced locally to Kolkata. I am confident the authorities will take appropriate action. My security measures are already in place." - Sourav Ganguly.

Escalating Threat Letters Received at CAB Office

The issue escalated after two explicit letters were delivered to Ganguly's office at the Cricket Association of Bengal, issuing direct threats against the former skipper, his wife Dona Ganguly, and his close associates.

Following the arrival of the recent correspondence, a formal report was lodged at the Thakurpukur Police Station in South Kolkata.

Six-Month Timeline

Police investigations revealed that similar correspondence had been arriving at the CAB headquarters over the past six months. Initial letters were dismissed as non-credible pranks; however, police were alerted immediately once the tone shifted toward explicit physical harm.

Police Investigation & Key Leads

Kolkata Police and investigative departments are presently analyzing physical and digital evidence to determine both the source and intent:

Preliminary findings suggest the letters were dispatched via a private courier service operating out of the Belgharia region in North 24 Parganas district. Investigators are evaluating courier dispatch receipts, handwriting patterns, and local SIM card activity associated with the linked Kolkata mobile number.

Single vs. Multiple Senders

Authorities are verifying whether all letters delivered over the six-month period originate from a single individual or represent a coordinated effort by multiple parties.