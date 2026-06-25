Neymar Breaks Down In Tears After Brazil Comeback At FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neymar made emotional return to Brazil after three years.

Returning from serious ACL injury, he played against Scotland.

Fans welcomed his comeback, strengthening Brazil's World Cup campaign.

Neymar Jr. is all set to play what could be his final FIFA World Cup, and the Brazilian superstar has already delivered an emotional moment in the 2026 edition of the tournament. After spending nearly three years away from the national team, Neymar finally made his return for Brazil and could not hold back his emotions.

Brazil started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in style with a dominant win over Scotland. While the team impressed on the field, much of the spotlight remained on Neymar, who made his long-awaited comeback after 981 days and received a huge welcome from the fans.

Neymar was in tears after his first match for Brazil since October 2023 🥺 pic.twitter.com/p7hKmq0H5E — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 25, 2026

Neymar Gets Emotional

The FIFA World Cup 2026 marks Neymar's fourth World Cup appearance for Brazil.

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The star forward had been sidelined for a long period due to injury, and there were only a few chances of him making it back in time for the tournament. However, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti had hinted that Neymar could return as a substitute.

The 34-year-old had been recovering from a serious ACL injury suffered during Brazil's match against Uruguay in October 2023.

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Neymar entered the field in the 73rd minute of Brazil's match against Scotland. By then, Brazil were already leading 3-0 and eventually went on to win the game comfortably.

Before entering the field, Neymar was seen warming up on the sidelines and the crowd immediately started cheering for him. Every touch of the ball was welcomed with applause and the fans even stood up to welcome the former Brazil captain.

What Neymar And Vinicius Jr Said

Neymar told the Brazilian media following an emotional embrace with his family before he left the field: "I'm very happy to be wearing the national team jersey again after three years,". "I feel fine physically. Obviously, it was tough being sidelined for all those days."

Vinicius Junior, who played a key role in the match by scoring two goals, also spoke about Neymar's comeback.

He said: "A very important moment for all of us," "Our idol is back, a guy who always fought hard and did everything to be here, returning after a spell out with injury. I hope he can keep evolving and keep improving, helping us throughout the competition. That's what matters most."

Neymar's return has given Brazil a major boost as they continue their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, and fans will now be hoping to see more of the legendary forward in the matches ahead.