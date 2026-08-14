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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs SL 1st Test: Morne Morkel Drops Big Hint On India’s Playing XI

IND vs SL 1st Test: Morne Morkel Drops Big Hint On India’s Playing XI

Ahead of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka in Galle, India bowling coach Morne Morkel hinted at playing 3 spinners, with Kuldeep, Jadeja, and Suthar in contention.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Morne Morkel hints at aggressive spin-heavy attack for first Test.
  • Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Suthar lead India's spin options.
  • Mohammed Siraj leads pace; Krishna or Brar partners him.

IND VS SL TEST: As Team India prepares to face Sri Lanka in the first Test match starting August 15 in Galle, all eyes are on the potential playing XI. Selecting the right combination is a major topic of discussion among fans and experts alike. Ahead of the crucial fixture, India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, provided significant insights into the team's tactical thinking and squad composition, dropping strong hints that India might go with an aggressive, spin-heavy bowling attack.

Galle Pitch Conditions Favoring Spin Attack

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium historically offers immense support to slow bowlers.

Reiterating this track record, Morne Morkel highlighted that having a world-class spin setup gives Team India a massive tactical advantage.

He emphasized that fielding three specialist spinners would serve as a bold, attacking strategy rather than a defensive compromise on Sri Lankan soil.

Four Key Options In India's Spin Department

Team India enters the series with four distinct spin-bowling options: Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, and Saransh Jain. Morkel broke down the specific strengths each bowler brings to the table:

Kuldeep Yadav: Positioned as a primary wicket-taking threat, Kuldeep’s prior experience and wrist-spin capabilities offer an aggressive edge in subcontinental conditions.

Ravindra Jadeja: Known for his pinpoint accuracy, consistency, and line-and-length discipline, Jadeja brings crucial control alongside his prior experience at Galle, where he previously claimed six wickets in a single Test match.

Manav Suthar: Praised for his ability to generate extra turn, Suthar remains a strong contender for a slot in the XI.

Saransh Jain: Newly inducted into the Test squad, Jain experienced a tough outing in the warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka XI and was notably unmentioned in Morkel's primary bowling combination context.

Morkel reassured fans that deploying a three-spinner combination with players like Kuldeep, Jadeja, and Suthar would not be a cause for concern for the team management.

Fast Bowling Support In Jasprit Bumrah's Absence

In the absence of star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj is set to lead the Indian fast-bowling attack.

The selection panel and team management face a choice between Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna to partner Siraj as the second seam option.

While Morkel did not explicitly confirm whether Krishna or Brar would start, he pointed out the unique challenges fast bowlers face at Galle.

He explained that after 20 to 35 overs, the ball tends to soften significantly, requiring seamers to bowl with high tactical intelligence and patience to extract movement or control the run rate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will lead India's fast-bowling attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence?

Mohammed Siraj is set to lead the Indian fast-bowling attack. The team management will choose between Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna as the second seam option.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Test Match India VS Sri Lanka Indian Cricket Team IND Vs SL
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