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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India face Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series soon. Check the match time, Galle venue and live telecast and streaming details for viewers in India.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India plays crucial Test series against Sri Lanka starting August 15.
  • First Test begins 10 AM IST from Galle International Stadium.
  • Series broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

IND vs SL Test Series: India will return to Test action on Saturday, August 15, when they begin a two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle. The series comes at a crucial stage for India's red-ball campaign, with the team looking to regain momentum after a difficult run in the longest format. The upcoming contest in Sri Lanka will be only India's second Test of the calendar year. India's batsmen and bowlers will therefore face a different challenge from the conditions they encountered during their recent home fixtures.

When Will India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Begin?

The opening Test is scheduled to get underway on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The match will start at 10:00 AM IST, giving Indian viewers a morning start to the two-Test series.

Read More: Mitchell Starc’s Record-Breaking Run Continues! Kapil Dev Surpassed

Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Tests In India?

Indian viewers can watch the telecast of the two IND vs SL Test series live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

India vs Sri Lanka live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India's recent home Test defeats against New Zealand and South Africa have hurt their World Test Championship campaign.

Their limited Test schedule in 2026 has also meant fewer opportunities to recover ground.

With India's WTC position requiring attention, the team will be keen to make a positive beginning and put together a strong performance across the five days.

The first match will take place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka. This venue is known for its distinctive coastal setting and conditions that can offer assistance to spinners as a Test progresses.

The second Test will complete the two-match series, with India hoping to collect valuable WTC points from the tour.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the India vs Sri Lanka Test series begin?

The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 15. The first match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where can I watch the India vs Sri Lanka Test series in India?

Indian viewers can watch the telecast of the series live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Where will the first Test match be played?

The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka. This venue is known for conditions that can assist spinners.

Why is this Test series important for India?

This series is crucial for India to regain momentum after a difficult run in the longest format and improve their World Test Championship standing. It is only India's second Test of the calendar year.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir BCCI Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka
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