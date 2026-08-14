India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India plays crucial Test series against Sri Lanka starting August 15.

First Test begins 10 AM IST from Galle International Stadium.

Series broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

IND vs SL Test Series: India will return to Test action on Saturday, August 15, when they begin a two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle. The series comes at a crucial stage for India's red-ball campaign, with the team looking to regain momentum after a difficult run in the longest format. The upcoming contest in Sri Lanka will be only India's second Test of the calendar year. India's batsmen and bowlers will therefore face a different challenge from the conditions they encountered during their recent home fixtures.

When Will India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Begin?

The opening Test is scheduled to get underway on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The match will start at 10:00 AM IST, giving Indian viewers a morning start to the two-Test series.

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Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Tests In India?

Indian viewers can watch the telecast of the two IND vs SL Test series live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

India vs Sri Lanka live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India's recent home Test defeats against New Zealand and South Africa have hurt their World Test Championship campaign.

Their limited Test schedule in 2026 has also meant fewer opportunities to recover ground.

With India's WTC position requiring attention, the team will be keen to make a positive beginning and put together a strong performance across the five days.

The first match will take place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka. This venue is known for its distinctive coastal setting and conditions that can offer assistance to spinners as a Test progresses.

The second Test will complete the two-match series, with India hoping to collect valuable WTC points from the tour.