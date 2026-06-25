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HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Given Separate Changing Room On England Tour - Reason Revealed

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Given Separate Changing Room On England Tour - Reason Revealed

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, if selected in playing XI, could become India's youngest international cricketer during the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 11:25 AM (IST)

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to receive special arrangements during India's upcoming T20 tour of England due to international safeguarding regulations. The 15-year-old cricketer will not share a changing room with the senior members of the squad, as rules governing players under the age of 16 require separate facilities.

The decision is linked to safeguarding guidelines that apply to ICC-sanctioned events. Under these regulations, minor players are not permitted to use the same dressing-room facilities as adult cricketers. As a result, dedicated arrangements have been made for Vaibhav during the England series.

Sooryavanshi on verge of creating history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also on the verge of creating history. If selected in playing XI, he could become India's youngest international cricketer during the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland. Following the Ireland assignment, India will travel to England for a five-match T20I series beginning on July 1.

Also Read | Pakistan's 2028 T20 World Cup Spot In Doubt? ICC Rules Explained

It remains uncertain whether similar arrangements will be required during the Ireland series, as those matches are conducted under the regulations of Cricket Ireland rather than ICC event protocols.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the England series will be managed in accordance with ICC safeguarding standards as well as the board's own 'Safe Hands' policy, both of which place a strong emphasis on the welfare and protection of underage players.

To ensure additional support, Vaibhav's parents will accompany him throughout the tour of the United Kingdom. ECB has granted a special exemption allowing them to stay at the same hotel as the Indian team, a departure from standard touring protocols.

According to the board, the arrangement is designed to provide the young cricketer with a familiar support system while he adapts to the demands of international cricket. Officials believe the presence of his family will play an important role in maintaining his well-being and helping him navigate one of the biggest moments of his budding career.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
India England Tour IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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