Watch: Was Rohit Sharma Having A Fight With His Wife? Here's What Happened

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recently received one of the country's highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri, from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. While the award ceremony drew widespread attention, a light-hearted moment involving Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has also gone viral on social media.

In a video circulating online, Rohit can be seen getting into a car and taking a seat that Ritika seemingly wanted for herself. What followed was a playful exchange between the couple, with Ritika insisting that Rohit vacate the spot.

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The cricketer eventually gave in to her request, stepped aside, and offered her the seat. Ritika happily settled in, while fans online enjoyed the candid and affectionate interaction between the two.

The viral clip emerged shortly after another memorable moment involving the couple at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

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Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh had a cute little argument over a seat😭❤️;



Rohit Sharma initially sat on the seat on the right side but Ritika bhabhi wanted to sit there and told him so then bro moved away & let Ritika bhabhi sit there instead. pic.twitter.com/BLi43pHkL3 — Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) June 23, 2026

As Rohit Sharma's name was announced during the Padma Shri ceremony, he walked forward to receive the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu. Sitting among the audience, Ritika appeared visibly emotional and proud as she watched her husband being honoured.

She immediately rose from her seat and applauded as Rohit accepted the award, a gesture that quickly caught the attention of fans on social media. Many praised the heartfelt reaction, calling it one of the most touching moments of the ceremony.

The combination of Rohit's national recognition and the couple's wholesome interactions has made the duo a talking point online, with fans celebrating both the cricketer's achievement and the affectionate bond he shares with Ritika.