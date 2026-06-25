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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Was Rohit Sharma Having A Fight With His Wife? Here's What Happened

Watch: Was Rohit Sharma Having A Fight With His Wife? Here's What Happened

The viral clip emerged shortly after another memorable moment involving the couple at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 10:49 AM (IST)

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recently received one of the country's highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri, from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. While the award ceremony drew widespread attention, a light-hearted moment involving Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has also gone viral on social media.

In a video circulating online, Rohit can be seen getting into a car and taking a seat that Ritika seemingly wanted for herself. What followed was a playful exchange between the couple, with Ritika insisting that Rohit vacate the spot.

Also Read | Pakistan's 2028 T20 World Cup Spot In Doubt? ICC Rules Explained

The cricketer eventually gave in to her request, stepped aside, and offered her the seat. Ritika happily settled in, while fans online enjoyed the candid and affectionate interaction between the two.

The viral clip emerged shortly after another memorable moment involving the couple at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Watch Video

As Rohit Sharma's name was announced during the Padma Shri ceremony, he walked forward to receive the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu. Sitting among the audience, Ritika appeared visibly emotional and proud as she watched her husband being honoured.

She immediately rose from her seat and applauded as Rohit accepted the award, a gesture that quickly caught the attention of fans on social media. Many praised the heartfelt reaction, calling it one of the most touching moments of the ceremony.

The combination of Rohit's national recognition and the couple's wholesome interactions has made the duo a talking point online, with fans celebrating both the cricketer's achievement and the affectionate bond he shares with Ritika.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What prestigious award did Rohit Sharma recently receive?

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recently received the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian honours. He was awarded by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

What light-hearted moment involving Rohit Sharma and his wife went viral?

A video of Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, sharing a playful exchange over a car seat went viral. Rohit initially sat in the seat Ritika wanted, but eventually gave it up for her.

How did Ritika Sajdeh react when Rohit Sharma received his award?

Ritika Sajdeh appeared visibly emotional and proud as Rohit accepted the Padma Shri. She immediately rose from her seat and applauded, drawing attention from fans online.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Sharma Wife ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Viral Video
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