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HomeSportsIran Women's Football Team Stranded, Asylum Offered After Anthem Protest

Iran Women's Football Team Stranded, Asylum Offered After Anthem Protest

The Iranian women's football team has split between Malaysia and Australia after their Asian Cup exit. Some players remain in Australia under humanitarian visas, while the rest await a flight home amid safety concerns.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
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Reported by: Farid Zuchrinata with DPAE, AP

Members of the Iranian women's national football team landed in Malaysia on Wednesday after their Asian Cup elimination and are awaiting a flight home as Iran's airspace remains closed amid US and Israeli strikes.

They were received in Kuala Lumpur by Iran's ambassador to Malaysia, Valiollah Mohammadi, and are staying in a hotel while travel plans are finalized.

Anthem protest and asylum offer

Six players and one staff member are staying in Australia after accepting humanitarian visas offered by the Australian government. Another player initially accepted Australia's asylum offer but changed her mind at the last minute.

The team was offered asylum after some players remained silent during the Iranian national anthem before their opening match — a gesture that led Iranian state television to call them "wartime traitors."

Fearing possible persecution if they returned home, the Australian government offered the squad humanitarian visas.

Some members, officials told the Associated Press, were not granted visas — reportedly because of ties to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

After the opening game, the players sang the anthem in subsequent matches but have not publicly explained their actions or shared their views.

'Come home' — Iran's foreign minister

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, wrote on X: "Don't worry — Iran awaits you with open arms. Come home."

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the team members who chose to stay would not face a legal battle for permanent residency and would receive health, housing, and other support in Australia.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did some members of the Iranian women's national football team remain in Australia?

Six players and one staff member accepted humanitarian visas offered by the Australian government, fearing persecution if they returned home due to their silent protest during the national anthem.

What was the reason for the offer of asylum to the Iranian football team?

The Australian government offered asylum after some players remained silent during the Iranian national anthem, a gesture that led to them being labeled 'wartime traitors' by Iranian state television.

Where is the rest of the Iranian women's football team currently?

The majority of the team has landed in Malaysia and is awaiting a flight home, as Iran's airspace is currently closed.

What was the Iranian government's response to the players who stayed in Australia?

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman invited the players to 'Come home,' stating that Iran awaits them with open arms.

About the author Deutsche Welle

​​​​​​​DW (Deutsche Welle) is Germany's international broadcaster.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Sports News World News Iran Israel Iran Conflict Iran Israel War
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