IND vs SL: Padikkal, Jurel Power India To 460/9 As Sri Lanka Fight Back On Rain-Hit Day 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rain delayed play, Sri Lanka bowlers found rhythm, taking wickets.

Pant and Rahul dismissed early; Padikkal completed 167 runs.

Dhruv Jurel's swift 51 propelled India to 460/9 total.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: India reached 460/9 after 116 overs on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, with Devdutt Padikkal's 167 and Dhruv Jurel's counter-attacking 51 keeping the visitors in control despite a strong fightback from the hosts. Persistent rain delayed the start until 2:35 pm, leaving only 43 overs of play after India had resumed at 288/2.

Sri Lanka Hit Back After Rain Delay

Sri Lanka returned with much-improved bowling after conceding 288/2 on the opening day. The long interruption and damp conditions appeared to help the hosts' attack, with their bowlers maintaining tighter lines and making life more difficult for India's batters.

Rishabh Pant, unbeaten on 27 overnight, was the first wicket to fall. He advanced against debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha but failed to get enough elevation on his attempted big shot, with Sonal Dinusha completing the catch at mid-off. Pant was dismissed for 39.

KL Rahul followed soon after. Having retired hurt on 77 on Day 1 because of cramps, Rahul returned to the crease but added only five runs before Nuwantha found extra turn and bounce. Nishan Madushka took the catch at short leg as Rahul departed for 82.

The two wickets left India 300-plus but gave Sri Lanka a much-needed opening.

Padikkal Completes Magnificent 167

Padikkal remained the key obstacle for Sri Lanka. Having resumed unbeaten on 131, the left-hander continued to bat with the composure that had defined his maiden Test century on Day 1.

He moved beyond 150 before his innings finally ended on 167. Padikkal stepped out against Prabath Jayasuriya but was deceived by the delivery, allowing wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella to complete the stumping.

His 167 became the defining innings of India's first innings and gave the visitors the platform to push towards a sizeable total despite the loss of wickets around him.

Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's most successful bowler, finishing the day with 4/109. Nuwantha also played an important role in the fightback with three wickets.

Jurel Counter-Attacks To Take India Past 450

India lost further wickets after Padikkal's departure, including Ravindra Jadeja, but Dhruv Jurel changed the tempo in the final phase.

Jurel attacked the spinners and brought up a brisk half-century from 68 balls. He was given a reprieve when a mistimed cut offered Dhananjaya de Silva a difficult chance, but Sri Lanka's captain could not hold on.

Jurel eventually fell for 51 after de Silva produced an excellent catch to his right, ending an important lower-order resistance.

India then lost two more wickets as they pushed for quick runs, but Sri Lanka could not complete the innings before stumps.

Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on 12, with Prasidh Krishna on 1 as India closed on 460/9 after 116 overs.

Sri Lanka had clearly improved from their Day 1 performance, but India still added 172 runs despite losing seven wickets and losing almost the entire first session to rain.

The visitors will now look to finish their innings quickly on Day 3 before turning their attention to Sri Lanka's first innings. With the weather continuing to disrupt the Test, the lost overs could become increasingly important as the match progresses.