India’s Fuel Supply Stable, Don’t Panic Book LPG Cylinders: Govt

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India’s fuel and LPG supplies remain stable despite concerns triggered by tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, the Petroleum Ministry said on Wednesday. Addressing a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, assured that the country’s energy supply chain is under control and urged consumers not to rush into panic LPG bookings. She said India imports crude oil from around 40 countries and has diversified supply routes, while higher domestic production and incoming shipments are helping ensure steady availability of fuel across the country.

Fuel Supply Situation

Sharma said India requires roughly 5.5 million barrels of crude oil per day to meet normal demand. The country currently sources crude from around 40 different countries, which helps reduce dependence on any single route.

She added that about 70 per cent of crude oil imports are now arriving through alternative routes, compared with roughly 55 per cent earlier. This diversification has helped cushion the impact of disruptions linked to rising tensions in West Asia.

On natural gas, Sharma said 47.4 per cent of imported gas supplies have been affected, but two cargo shipments are already on their way to stabilise the supply situation. Domestic gas production has also been increased to offset part of the disruption.

The government has ensured that CNG supply will continue at 100 per cent levels, while industrial consumers may receive gas at around 80 per cent, 70 per cent or 65 per cent of their requirements, depending on availability.

LPG Supply & Prices

India imports around 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, with nearly 90 per cent of those imports typically passing through the Strait of Hormuz, making the route critical for energy supplies.

To address concerns, the government has increased domestic LPG production by around 25 per cent and diverted it to household consumption. Sharma said this step will help maintain stable supplies even if global disruptions continue.

In Delhi, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder currently stands at Rs 913 following a Rs 60 increase. However, prices remain lower for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Sharma noted that global LPG prices had increased by about 43 per cent since July 2023, but government intervention helped prevent the full impact of those increases from being passed on to consumers.

She urged citizens not to panic, noting that authorities are working to ensure cylinder deliveries within about two and a half days of booking, while efforts are underway to extend direct coverage to around 90 per cent of consumers.

“India’s fuel supply situation is under control,” Sharma said, emphasising that the government is closely monitoring developments and taking steps to maintain stable energy availability across the country.

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