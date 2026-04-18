WATCH: Taniyaa Chatterjee Returns, Drops Explosive Claim On Yuzvendra Chahal

The ongoing digital spat between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and OTT actress Taniyaa Chatterjee has taken a serious legal turn. After days of viral clips and "cute" DM allegations, Chatterjee has confirmed that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner has officially initiated legal proceedings against her.

Taniyaa Chatterjee recently revealed that she received a defamation notice via email from Chahal’s legal team. This move comes after she publicly showed her Instagram DMs to paparazzi, claiming the cricketer had messaged her calling her "cute."

Speaking on the latest developments, Chatterjee stated:

"Yuzvendra Chahal has sent me a defamation notice via email. I have hired a lawyer, and they advised me not to disclose the amount involved in the case. I haven’t done anything wrong. He messaged me 'cute,' yet people are still trolling me. I have great respect for him - he is the pride of India."

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📢 Taniyaa Chatterjee Back with a massive claim on Yuzi Chahal:



Yuzvendra Chahal has sent me a defamation notice via email. I have hired a lawyer, and they advised me not to disclose the amount involved in the case. I haven’t done anything wrong. He messaged me cute, yet people… pic.twitter.com/3tU9RrtKK1 — TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 17, 2026

How Controversy Started

The drama began during the second week of IPL 2026 when a video of Chatterjee interacting with photographers went viral. In the clip, she showed her phone screen, alleging that Chahal had replied to her Instagram stories multiple times.

While Chatterjee initially downplayed the interaction as "normal," the backlash from fans—coupled with reports that Chahal's PR team had asked her to delete the footage - turned the situation into a full-blown controversy.

Public Reaction and Trolling

Chatterjee expressed her frustration over being singled out for the interaction. She pointed out that while she is being heavily trolled and accused of "clout chasing," the cricketer has faced little public scrutiny.

Her Defense: She maintains that she was only being honest about the digital interaction and did not intend for it to become a scandal.

PR War: Earlier reports suggested that Chahal’s management team reached out to her to "suppress" the video, a claim she used to further justify her public stance.

Chahal’s Silence Continues

Despite the legal notice, Yuzvendra Chahal has yet to issue a public statement on the matter. The veteran spinner, who is the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history, is currently focused on the ongoing season with Punjab Kings.