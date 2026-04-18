Yes, Yuzvendra Chahal has officially initiated legal proceedings against Taniyaa Chatterjee. She confirmed receiving a defamation notice via email from his legal team.
WATCH: Taniyaa Chatterjee Returns, Drops Explosive Claim On Yuzvendra Chahal
Earlier reports claimed that Yuzvendra Chahal’s management team had approached her to “suppress” the video - an allegation she cited to reinforce her decision to go public.
The ongoing digital spat between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and OTT actress Taniyaa Chatterjee has taken a serious legal turn. After days of viral clips and "cute" DM allegations, Chatterjee has confirmed that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner has officially initiated legal proceedings against her.
Taniyaa Chatterjee recently revealed that she received a defamation notice via email from Chahal’s legal team. This move comes after she publicly showed her Instagram DMs to paparazzi, claiming the cricketer had messaged her calling her "cute."
Speaking on the latest developments, Chatterjee stated:
"Yuzvendra Chahal has sent me a defamation notice via email. I have hired a lawyer, and they advised me not to disclose the amount involved in the case. I haven’t done anything wrong. He messaged me 'cute,' yet people are still trolling me. I have great respect for him - he is the pride of India."
WATCH VIDEO
📢 Taniyaa Chatterjee Back with a massive claim on Yuzi Chahal:— TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 17, 2026
Yuzvendra Chahal has sent me a defamation notice via email. I have hired a lawyer, and they advised me not to disclose the amount involved in the case. I haven’t done anything wrong. He messaged me cute, yet people… pic.twitter.com/3tU9RrtKK1
How Controversy Started
The drama began during the second week of IPL 2026 when a video of Chatterjee interacting with photographers went viral. In the clip, she showed her phone screen, alleging that Chahal had replied to her Instagram stories multiple times.
While Chatterjee initially downplayed the interaction as "normal," the backlash from fans—coupled with reports that Chahal's PR team had asked her to delete the footage - turned the situation into a full-blown controversy.
Public Reaction and Trolling
Chatterjee expressed her frustration over being singled out for the interaction. She pointed out that while she is being heavily trolled and accused of "clout chasing," the cricketer has faced little public scrutiny.
Her Defense: She maintains that she was only being honest about the digital interaction and did not intend for it to become a scandal.
PR War: Earlier reports suggested that Chahal’s management team reached out to her to "suppress" the video, a claim she used to further justify her public stance.
Chahal’s Silence Continues
Despite the legal notice, Yuzvendra Chahal has yet to issue a public statement on the matter. The veteran spinner, who is the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history, is currently focused on the ongoing season with Punjab Kings.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Yuzvendra Chahal taken legal action against Taniyaa Chatterjee?
Why did Yuzvendra Chahal send a defamation notice?
The notice was sent after Taniyaa Chatterjee publicly shared her Instagram DMs with paparazzi, claiming Chahal had messaged her calling her 'cute'.
What is Taniyaa Chatterjee's response to the defamation notice?
Chatterjee has hired a lawyer and stated she hasn't done anything wrong. She claims Chahal messaged her 'cute' and believes she is being unfairly trolled.
How did this controversy begin?
The drama started when a video of Chatterjee showing alleged Instagram DMs from Chahal to photographers went viral during the IPL 2026.