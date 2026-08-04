'Saw Him Get Genuinely Angry': Ex-Coach Reveals Rare Side Of KL Rahul During PBKS Captaincy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wasim Jaffer revealed KL Rahul's rare anger outburst.

Close defeats frustrated Rahul during his PBKS captaincy.

Jaffer saw captain Rahul visibly upset after one loss.

KL Rahul is widely regarded as one of the calmest personalities in Indian cricket, rarely displaying emotion either on or off the field. However, former Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach Wasim Jaffer has revealed that the India batter did have a breaking point during his time as the franchise's captain. Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Jaffer reflected on Rahul's leadership stint at PBKS and shared an incident that showed a side of the batsman not often seen by fans.

Jaffer On KL Rahul's Personality

Rahul represented PBKS from 2018 to 2021 and captained the franchise in that period as well.

While he impressed consistently with the bat, the team struggled to convert performances into strong finishes in the IPL. Describing Rahul's personality, Jaffer said the opener was naturally quiet and preferred to keep to himself rather than be the centre of attention.

"KL is naturally very composed, a bit reserved, and keeps to himself. You would not see him out and about much, as he mostly socialises within his close circle of friends. It is very rare to see him lose his cool or get visibly angry on or off the field."

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Jaffer, who worked with PBKS between 2019 and 2021, said Rahul's calm nature remained consistent throughout his tenure with the franchise.

Close Defeats Pushed Rahul To His Limit

Despite Rahul's composed approach, Jaffer recalled that a string of narrow defeats eventually tested the captain's patience.

PBKS frequently found themselves in winning positions during Rahul's captaincy, only to let matches slip away in the closing stages.

According to Jaffer, those repeated heartbreaks finally brought out visible frustration from the skipper.

"But back when I was the batting coach at Punjab, every single game felt like a heartbreak. We were losing matches from winning positions, and almost every game was dragging down to the final over. After one of those close losses, a game we easily should have won, I saw him get genuinely angry for the first time."

Although Jaffer noted that Rahul did not say anything inappropriate, he admitted the batsman was clearly upset after another painful defeat.

That said, Rahul's time with PBKS produced several memorable batting performances.

His finest campaign came in the 2020 IPL season when he claimed the Orange Cap after scoring 670 runs in 14 innings at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34, including one century and five half-centuries.