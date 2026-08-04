PBKS Star Quits Domestic Team Alleging Ill Treatment

Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh has officially cut ties with his long-time domestic side, Chhattisgarh, and will represent Puducherry (Pondicherry) starting with the 2026-27 domestic season.

The 34-year-old middle-order batter confirmed he has secured an official No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS), accusing the state board of total neglect and unjust exclusion during a difficult injury phase.

Shashank's Grievances

Speaking about his decision to leave Chhattisgarh, Shashank detailed his frustration over the lack of communication and backing from state officials while recovering from physical setbacks:

"Yes, I'm quitting Chhattisgarh. I've taken the NOC from CSCS and am moving to Pondicherry from the 2026-27 season. I suffered serious shoulder and finger injuries last season, but the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh didn't support me at all during that phase," Shashank told The Times of India.

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"After the season, my name was not included in the list of players for the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2026. It was also missing from the Chhattisgarh squad that travelled to Bengaluru for a pre-season camp. I asked why I had been left out, but there was no response," he added.

The 34-year-old all-rounder, who delivered impressive performances in both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, alleged that the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh accused him of giving greater importance to the IPL than domestic cricket, despite his consistent contributions across state competitions.

"I was told that I only wanted to play in the IPL and not for Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket. The reality is that just last year, I was adjudged India's best white-ball all-rounder by the BCCI when I received the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions for the 2023-24 season," he said.