IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketPBKS Star Quits Domestic Team Alleging Ill Treatment

PBKS Star Quits Domestic Team Alleging Ill Treatment

Shashank detailed his frustration over the lack of communication and backing from state officials while recovering from physical setbacks.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 01:45 PM (IST)

Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh has officially cut ties with his long-time domestic side, Chhattisgarh, and will represent Puducherry (Pondicherry) starting with the 2026-27 domestic season.

The 34-year-old middle-order batter confirmed he has secured an official No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS), accusing the state board of total neglect and unjust exclusion during a difficult injury phase.

Shashank's Grievances

Speaking about his decision to leave Chhattisgarh, Shashank detailed his frustration over the lack of communication and backing from state officials while recovering from physical setbacks:

"Yes, I'm quitting Chhattisgarh. I've taken the NOC from CSCS and am moving to Pondicherry from the 2026-27 season. I suffered serious shoulder and finger injuries last season, but the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh didn't support me at all during that phase," Shashank told The Times of India.

Also Read | BCCI Adds Two New Faces To Team India After Aaqib Nabi's Appointment

"After the season, my name was not included in the list of players for the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2026. It was also missing from the Chhattisgarh squad that travelled to Bengaluru for a pre-season camp. I asked why I had been left out, but there was no response," he added.

The 34-year-old all-rounder, who delivered impressive performances in both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, alleged that the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh accused him of giving greater importance to the IPL than domestic cricket, despite his consistent contributions across state competitions.

"I was told that I only wanted to play in the IPL and not for Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket. The reality is that just last year, I was adjudged India's best white-ball all-rounder by the BCCI when I received the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions for the 2023-24 season," he said.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 04 Aug 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS IPL Shashank Singh IPL 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
PBKS Star Quits Domestic Team Alleging Ill Treatment
PBKS Star Quits Domestic Team Alleging Ill Treatment
Cricket
BCCI Adds Two New Faces To Team India After Aaqib Nabi's Appointment
BCCI Adds Two New Faces To Team India After Aaqib Nabi's Appointment
Cricket
Which Bowler Has The Most 10-Wicket Hauls In Test Cricket? All You Need To Know
Which Bowler Has The Most 10-Wicket Hauls In Test Cricket? All You Need To Know
Cricket
Ben Stokes In Line For Record-Breaking BBL Payday? Sydney Sixers Emerge As Front-Runners
Ben Stokes In Line For Record-Breaking BBL Payday? Sydney Sixers Emerge As Front-Runners
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: PM Modi Meets Nitish Kumar After BJP’s Bankipur Bypoll Setback
UP Politics: Akhilesh Targets Brijesh Pathak Over Hospital Brick Quality Row
Tamil Nadu News: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over Controversial Remarks Row
Parliament Protest: Opposition Demands Amit Shah’s Reply Over Temple, Student Issues
UP Assembly Uproar: Monsoon Session Begins Amid Ram Temple Row Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget