Ben Stokes In Line For Record-Breaking BBL Payday? Sydney Sixers Emerge As Front-Runners

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ben Stokes could mark historic BBL return with Sydney Sixers.

Sixers reportedly offer record AUD 600,000 deal via coach Mott.

IPL return is not possible until 2028.

Ben Stokes BBL Contract: Former England captain Ben Stokes could be on course for a historic move to the Big Bash League, with reports suggesting he is in line to become the highest-paid overseas player in the competition's history. According to Code Sports, the Sydney Sixers are currently leading the race to secure the all-rounder's signature ahead of the 2026-27 BBL season. The development comes after Stokes' retirement from international cricket. If the deal materialises, it would mark his first Big Bash appearance in more than a decade.

Sydney Sixers Lead Pursuit Of Ben Stokes

According to Code Sports, the Sixers have emerged as the favourites to sign Stokes following the appointment of former England white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

The pair previously worked together with the England team, a connection that could prove significant in negotiations.

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The report also stated that Cricket Australia is optimistic about securing Stokes on a marquee contract worth approximately AUD 600,000. Should the agreement go through, Stokes would become the most expensive overseas signing in the tournament's history.

Under the proposed marquee player model, each BBL franchise would have access to a player pool of AUD 1.375 million, allowing clubs to recruit up to four marquee players, including at least one overseas cricketer.

Franchise Return After International Retirement

Stokes last featured in the Big Bash League during the 2014-15 season, when he represented the Melbourne Renegades. In that campaign, he scored 128 runs and claimed 3 wickets.

Following his retirement from international cricket, the 35-year-old has already returned to domestic action with Durham and is now expected to feature in franchise leagues around the world.

His international career came to an end after he missed the second Test against New Zealand for breaching the team's curfew following England's victory at Lord's.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson was also involved in the incident, with subsequent reports revealing an altercation involving a rugby player.

While Stokes is expected to become one of the most sought-after names in global franchise cricket, an immediate return to the IPL remains off the table. Under current BCCI regulations, he cannot enter an IPL auction until 2028 after opting out of the 2025 Mega Auction.