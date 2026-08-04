IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketBen Stokes In Line For Record-Breaking BBL Payday? Sydney Sixers Emerge As Front-Runners

Ben Stokes In Line For Record-Breaking BBL Payday? Sydney Sixers Emerge As Front-Runners

Ben Stokes could become the highest-paid overseas player in Big Bash League history, with Sydney Sixers reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ben Stokes could mark historic BBL return with Sydney Sixers.
  • Sixers reportedly offer record AUD 600,000 deal via coach Mott.
  • IPL return is not possible until 2028.

Ben Stokes BBL Contract: Former England captain Ben Stokes could be on course for a historic move to the Big Bash League, with reports suggesting he is in line to become the highest-paid overseas player in the competition's history. According to Code Sports, the Sydney Sixers are currently leading the race to secure the all-rounder's signature ahead of the 2026-27 BBL season. The development comes after Stokes' retirement from international cricket. If the deal materialises, it would mark his first Big Bash appearance in more than a decade.

Sydney Sixers Lead Pursuit Of Ben Stokes

According to Code Sports, the Sixers have emerged as the favourites to sign Stokes following the appointment of former England white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

The pair previously worked together with the England team, a connection that could prove significant in negotiations.

Read More: 'Saw Him Get Genuinely Angry': Ex-Coach Reveals Rare Side Of KL Rahul During PBKS Captaincy

The report also stated that Cricket Australia is optimistic about securing Stokes on a marquee contract worth approximately AUD 600,000. Should the agreement go through, Stokes would become the most expensive overseas signing in the tournament's history.

Under the proposed marquee player model, each BBL franchise would have access to a player pool of AUD 1.375 million, allowing clubs to recruit up to four marquee players, including at least one overseas cricketer.

Franchise Return After International Retirement

Stokes last featured in the Big Bash League during the 2014-15 season, when he represented the Melbourne Renegades. In that campaign, he scored 128 runs and claimed 3 wickets.

Following his retirement from international cricket, the 35-year-old has already returned to domestic action with Durham and is now expected to feature in franchise leagues around the world.

His international career came to an end after he missed the second Test against New Zealand for breaching the team's curfew following England's victory at Lord's.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson was also involved in the incident, with subsequent reports revealing an altercation involving a rugby player.

While Stokes is expected to become one of the most sought-after names in global franchise cricket, an immediate return to the IPL remains off the table. Under current BCCI regulations, he cannot enter an IPL auction until 2028 after opting out of the 2025 Mega Auction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which BBL team is leading the pursuit to sign Ben Stokes?

The Sydney Sixers are currently leading the race to sign Ben Stokes for the 2026-27 BBL season. Their advantage comes from his previous collaboration with former England coach Matthew Mott.

How much is Ben Stokes expected to earn if he joins the BBL?

Cricket Australia is optimistic about securing Stokes on a marquee contract worth approximately AUD 600,000. This would make him the most expensive overseas signing in BBL history.

When did Ben Stokes last play in the Big Bash League?

Ben Stokes last featured in the Big Bash League during the 2014-15 season, representing the Melbourne Renegades. He scored 128 runs and claimed 3 wickets in that campaign.

Is Ben Stokes able to play in the IPL after his international retirement?

No, an immediate return to the IPL is off the table for Ben Stokes. Under current BCCI regulations, he cannot enter an IPL auction until 2028.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Aug 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Ben Stokes BBL IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ben Stokes In Line For Record-Breaking BBL Payday? Sydney Sixers Emerge As Front-Runners
Ben Stokes In Line For Record-Breaking BBL Payday? Sydney Sixers Emerge As Front-Runners
Cricket
'Saw Him Get Genuinely Angry': Ex-Coach Reveals Rare Side Of KL Rahul During PBKS Captaincy
'Saw Him Get Genuinely Angry': Ex-Coach Reveals Rare Side Of KL Rahul During PBKS Captaincy
Cricket
Ajit Agarkar Sends Clear Shami Selection Message Via Bumrah Replacement
Ajit Agarkar Sends Clear Shami Selection Message Via Bumrah Replacement
Cricket
Australia To Play 20 Test Matches In 12 Months, Including Five Against India
Australia To Play 20 Test Matches In 12 Months, Including Five Against India
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: PM Modi Meets Nitish Kumar After BJP’s Bankipur Bypoll Setback
UP Politics: Akhilesh Targets Brijesh Pathak Over Hospital Brick Quality Row
Tamil Nadu News: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over Controversial Remarks Row
Parliament Protest: Opposition Demands Amit Shah’s Reply Over Temple, Student Issues
UP Assembly Uproar: Monsoon Session Begins Amid Ram Temple Row Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget