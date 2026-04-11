PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: Toss Result Update & Complete Playing XIs

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: It is time for potentially yet another exciting clash in the Indian Premier League as Shreyas Iyer's undefeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) gear up to take on the Ishan Kishan's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the New PCA Stadium, the former's home venue. Full of explosive talent, both sides locking horns means fans can expect a Saturday afternoon featuring blockbuster cricketing action. While one side aims to keep the momentum going, the other is eyeing to bounce back from a loss endured in their last fixture, and earn 2 more points.

PBKS vs SRH: IPL 2026 Toss Result & Teams

Coin toss for the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match has been conducted. The former's captain, Shreyas Iyer, won it and has elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at the players who will be in action today for either side:

Punjab Kings - Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other on 24 occasions in the IPL so far.

Out of these matches, SRH have won 17 times, while PBKS have only emerged victorious 7 times. Furthermore, Sunrisers have won four out of their last five matches against this opponent. Needless to say, they will hold a psychological edge heading into this fixture.

However, current form tells a very different story. Punjab are undefeated, having won two games and claimed a point from their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was washed out. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have won just a single match, but lost two.