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HomeSportsIPLPBKS vs MI Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For Dharmashala Fixture

PBKS vs MI Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For Dharmashala Fixture

PBKS vs MI Toss Result, Playing 11: The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Get Live Action From Dharmashala Here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 May 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians will be captained by Jasprit Bumrah for the first time.
  • Punjab Kings seeks victory to remain in playoff contention.
  • Rain threat looms over the crucial PBKS vs MI match.
  • Mumbai's regular captain and vice-captain are unavailable for the game.

PBKS vs MI Toss Result, Playing 11:

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala hosts a critical late-season fixture between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. While Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the playoff race, Punjab Kings must win to remain in contention. A historic leadership change headlines the evening as Jasprit Bumrah captains Mumbai Indians for the first time.

Toss Result From Dharamsala

Toss Result: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Captaincy Debut: Jasprit Bumrah makes his debut as Mumbai Indians' captain, becoming the 10th player to lead the franchise.

Leadership Absence: Regular captain Hardik Pandya (injured) and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (personal reasons) are both unavailable for this match.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss PBKS vs MI Game; Bumrah Tipped To Lead MI

Mumbai Indians Final Playing 11 

Jasprit Bumrah takes the helm as Mumbai Indians field a lineup blending veteran experience with rising talent.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma

Punjab Kings Final Playing 11

Shreyas Iyer leads a Punjab Kings side desperate to snap a four-match losing streak and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

ALSO READ | Tri-Nation A series In Sri Lanka: Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Receives Call-Up; Check Full Schedule

Conditions And Pitch Report

Weather Alert: A 'Yellow Alert' is in effect for the Kangra Valley, with a high probability of rain during match hours.

Pitch Dynamics: The high-altitude setting at Dharamsala typically sees the ball travel faster, making it a favorable venue for boundary-hitting.

Match Significance: This fifty-eighth match is vital for Punjab's survival, while Mumbai aims to finish their campaign with pride.

How do you think Jasprit Bumrah's aggressive bowling mindset will translate into his first official match as captain for Mumbai Indians?

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the toss time for the PBKS vs MI match?

The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The result will be announced shortly after.

Who is expected to captain the Mumbai Indians?

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the Mumbai Indians for the first time, as regular captains are unavailable.

What are the weather conditions expected for the match?

A 'Yellow Alert' has been issued, indicating a significant probability of rain during match hours.

Why is this match particularly important for Punjab Kings?

This match is crucial for Punjab Kings to stay in contention for the playoffs, as they are currently on a four-match losing streak.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharamsala Weather Punjab Kings Playing Xi Jasprit Bumrah Captain PBKS Vs MI Toss Mumbai Indians Playing XI IPL 2026 Match 58
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