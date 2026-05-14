The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The result will be announced shortly after.
PBKS vs MI Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11 For Dharmashala Fixture
PBKS vs MI Toss Result, Playing 11: The toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Get Live Action From Dharmashala Here.
- Mumbai Indians will be captained by Jasprit Bumrah for the first time.
- Punjab Kings seeks victory to remain in playoff contention.
- Rain threat looms over the crucial PBKS vs MI match.
- Mumbai's regular captain and vice-captain are unavailable for the game.
PBKS vs MI Toss Result, Playing 11:
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala hosts a critical late-season fixture between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. While Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the playoff race, Punjab Kings must win to remain in contention. A historic leadership change headlines the evening as Jasprit Bumrah captains Mumbai Indians for the first time.
Toss Result From Dharamsala
Toss Result: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Captaincy Debut: Jasprit Bumrah makes his debut as Mumbai Indians' captain, becoming the 10th player to lead the franchise.
Leadership Absence: Regular captain Hardik Pandya (injured) and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (personal reasons) are both unavailable for this match.
ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Likely To Miss PBKS vs MI Game; Bumrah Tipped To Lead MI
Mumbai Indians Final Playing 11
Jasprit Bumrah takes the helm as Mumbai Indians field a lineup blending veteran experience with rising talent.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma
Punjab Kings Final Playing 11
Shreyas Iyer leads a Punjab Kings side desperate to snap a four-match losing streak and keep their postseason hopes alive.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
ALSO READ | Tri-Nation A series In Sri Lanka: Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Receives Call-Up; Check Full Schedule
Conditions And Pitch Report
Weather Alert: A 'Yellow Alert' is in effect for the Kangra Valley, with a high probability of rain during match hours.
Pitch Dynamics: The high-altitude setting at Dharamsala typically sees the ball travel faster, making it a favorable venue for boundary-hitting.
Match Significance: This fifty-eighth match is vital for Punjab's survival, while Mumbai aims to finish their campaign with pride.
How do you think Jasprit Bumrah's aggressive bowling mindset will translate into his first official match as captain for Mumbai Indians?
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the toss time for the PBKS vs MI match?
Who is expected to captain the Mumbai Indians?
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the Mumbai Indians for the first time, as regular captains are unavailable.
What are the weather conditions expected for the match?
A 'Yellow Alert' has been issued, indicating a significant probability of rain during match hours.
Why is this match particularly important for Punjab Kings?
This match is crucial for Punjab Kings to stay in contention for the playoffs, as they are currently on a four-match losing streak.